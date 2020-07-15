Covid-19 Impact on Floating LNG Power Vessel Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Floating LNG Power Vessel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Floating LNG Power Vessel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

he Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the largest floating LNG power vessel market from 2018 to 2025. The growth of population in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for electricity, which is one of the major factors driving the floating LNG power vessel market. Also, the governments of several countries are spending heavily to meet the increased demand for power. For instance, Karpowership, one of the leading players in the power ship market, was awarded a contract by Myanmar Electric Power Generation Enterprise to provide an FPP in Rangoon, Myanmar. Such activities are expected to drive the floating LNG power vessel market in the region.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Floating LNG Power Vessel. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Floating LNG Power Vessel was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Floating LNG Power Vessel is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Floating LNG Power Vessel, including the following market information:

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Floating LNG Power Vessel Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Waller Marine, Karpowership, Power Barge, Modec, Chiyoda, Wison Group, Samsung Heavy Industries, Sevan Marine, Hyundai Heavy Industries, IHI, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Power Barge

Power Ship

Based on the Application:

Power Generation System

Power Distribution System

