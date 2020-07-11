Covid-19 Impact on Differential Gears Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Differential Gears market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Differential Gears market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A differential is a gear train with three shafts that has the property that the rotational speed of one shaft is the average of the speeds of the others, or a fixed multiple of that average.

In automobiles and other wheeled vehicles, the differential allows the outer drive wheel to rotate faster than the inner drive wheel during a turn. This is necessary when the vehicle turns, making the wheel that is travelling around the outside of the turning curve roll farther and faster than the other. The average of the rotational speed of the two driving wheels equals the input rotational speed of the drive shaft. An increase in the speed of one wheel is balanced by a decrease in the speed of the other.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include GKN, NTN, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, Hyundai-Wia, IFA Rotorion, Meritor, AAM, Neapco, JTEKT, Yuandong, Wanxiang, Showa, Lingyun, Guansheng, GNA Enterprises, Fawer, Hengli, Danchuan, Lantong, Talbros Engineering, Dongfeng, Golden, Sinotruk, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Epicyclic Differential

Spur-gear Differential

Based on the Application:

Passenger Vehicle (Ex. SUV)

SUV & Truck

Commercial Vehicle (Ex. Truck)

