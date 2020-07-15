Covid-19 Impact on Demolition Hammers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Demolition Hammers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Demolition Hammers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Demolition hammers (also called jack hammers or breaker hammers) are handheld power tools that are used in the removal of hardened materials such as rock, concrete, and asphalt.

The demolition hammer is always used when it comes to demolition work. As soon as walls, walls or a solid floor like a concrete floor is to be broken, a demolition hammer is a useful device. Instead of working manually with hammer and chisel, the demolition hammer takes over this work automatically and drills into the material so that it is crushed. The device can also be used for removing tiles. Without enormous effort the demolition work is carried out so that the work can be carried out more quickly and also more effectively.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Bosch Power Tools, DEWALT, Makita, Hilti, Hitachi, FERM, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Electric

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Based on the Application:

Construction

Conceret Application

