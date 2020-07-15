Covid-19 Impact on Commercial HVAC Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Commercial HVAC market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Commercial HVAC market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

HVAC is an important part of residential structures such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings such as skyscrapers and hospitals, on ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems are essential to any commercial space, industrial facility, or high-rise building. Whatever type of building you own and operate, the HVAC system is crucial to the cost-effectiveness of your company’s operations. That’s why any facility manager, business owner, or property manager will tell you that their jobs are made much easier when they have a reliable and experienced HVAC contractor they can trust.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Commercial HVAC. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Commercial HVAC was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Commercial HVAC is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Commercial HVAC, including the following market information:

Global Commercial HVAC Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Commercial HVAC Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Commercial HVAC Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Commercial HVAC Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, LG Electronics, United Technologies (Carrier), etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Equipment

Services

Based on the Application:

Offices

Hotels

Supermarket

Others

