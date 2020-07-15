Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Electric Juicing Machines Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Commercial Electric Juicing Machines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A juicing machine is a tool used to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens and other types of vegetables in a process called juicing

Traditionally, centrifugal juicing machine is the most common type of juicer. These typically utilize a fast-spinning metal blade that spins against a mesh filter, separating juice from flesh via centrifugal force. The juice and pulp are then separated into different containers. The problem with centrifugal juicers is that the fast-spinning metal blade generates heat, which destroys some of the enzymes in the fruits and vegetables you’re juicing.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Commercial Electric Juicing Machines was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Commercial Electric Juicing Machines is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Omega Products, Robot Coupe, Santos, Waring, Crown Pacific Global, Ceado, Champion Juicer, Nutrifaster, Sammic, Samson Life, Semak Australia, Zumex Group, Zummo, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Centrifugal

Citrus

Masticating

Based on the Application:

Juice Store

Restaurant

Others

