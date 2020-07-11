Covid-19 Impact on Collapsible Tanks Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Collapsible Tanks market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Collapsible Tanks market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Collapsible tanks are used for storage of fuel, water, or chemicals and are manufactured using industrial fabrics.

These tanks are manufactured in a variety of sizes and styles, with various fabrics available depending on the liquid being contained. They are assembled using fabric welding techniques such as hot air, hot bar, and radio-frequency (RF) welding.

In contrast to steel tanks, collapsible fabric tanks can be relatively easily and quickly transported, unfolded, and deployed–features that make them a logical choice for applications in remote sites (such as mining exploration camps) and temporary installations (such as military operations).

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Collapsible Tanks was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Collapsible Tanks is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include ContiTech, Meggitt, Zodiac, ATL, IMTRA, GEI Works, Plastimo, Turtle-Pac, Musthane, Lamor, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Rubber

Synthetic Fiber

Other

Based on the Application:

Water

Chemicals

Fuel

Other

