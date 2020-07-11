Covid-19 Impact on Brush Motor Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Brush Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Brush Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A brushed motor is an internally commutated electric motor designed to be run from a direct current power source. Brushed motors were the first commercially important application of electric power to driving mechanical energy, and distribution systems were used for more than 100 years to operate motors in commercial and industrial buildings. Brushed motors can be varied in speed by changing the operating voltage or the strength of the magnetic field. Depending on the connections of the field to the power supply, the speed and torque characteristics of a brushed motor can be altered to provide steady speed or speed inversely proportional to the mechanical load. Brushed motors continue to be used for electrical propulsion, cranes, paper machines and steel rolling mills. Since the brushes wear down and require replacement, brushless DC motors using power electronic devices have displaced brushed motors from many applications.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Brush Motor. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors. Expanded coverage includes additional end-user industry breakdowns and in-depth producer profiles.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Brush Motor was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Brush Motor is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Brush Motor, including the following market information:

Global Brush Motor Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Brush Motor Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Brush Motor Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Brush Motor Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Mersen, Morgan, Schunk, AVO, Helwig Carbon Products, GERKEN, Ohio, Fuji, Tris, Toyo Tanso, Dremel, Harbin Electric Carbon Factory, Donon, Sunki, Nantong Kangda, Morxin, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Electrographite Brush

Graphite Brush

Metal graphite Brush

Silver graphite Brush

Based on the Application:

Industrial Equipment

Automotive application

Home application

Micro motors

