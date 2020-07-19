Covid-19 Impact on Air Knockers Market, Global Research Reports 2020-2021

In this report, the Covid-19 Impact on Air Knockers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Covid-19 Impact on Air Knockers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The Air knocker (Indirect impact type) is a unique equipment in which the force of compressed air causes the piston to energetically strike the base surface, which eliminates the adhesion or clogging of powder. In addition, this knocker is excellent in safety and economics because it can be used only by air supply, and it can be used safely for powder that has a characteristic to show adhesion when receiving the centrifugal vibration.

Air Knocker products are widely used downstream and play an important role in environmental protection and food and drug processing. It is expected that these field will become its main driving force.

This report provides a complete quantitative data and qualitative analysis on the global market for Air Knockers. Market size is analysed by country, product type, application, and competitors.

Prior to COVID-19, the global market for Air Knockers was anticipated to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during 2021–2026, whereas post-COVID-19 scenario, the market for Air Knockers is projected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 (a change by ~XX% compared to market estimated for 2020 before the outbreak of COVID-19) to US$ XX billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021–2026.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Air Knockers, including the following market information:

Global Air Knockers Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Air Knockers Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Air Knockers Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Global Air Knockers Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million) & (K Units)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Cleveland Vibrator Company, Exen, Seishin Enterprise, Parker, Ningbo Macindorl Pneumatic Company, GEA, Yousung Powder Machine, OXF International, Findeva AG, Inwet, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Continuously Impacting Type

Indirect Impacting Type

Based on the Application:

Chemical Industry

Cement and Other Building Materials

Minerals

Pharmaceuticals and Food

Environmental Protection

Others

