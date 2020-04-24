COVID-19 impact: Maple Syrup Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2019 – 2029

“

Some of the key players are operating in the global maple syrup market are: Ontario Maple Syrup Producers Association, Pennsylvania Maple Association, New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, Inc., Thompson's Maple Products, Heinz Company, Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association., New Hampshire Maple Producers Association, Inc., Bascom Family Farms, H.J. New York State Maple Producers Association, Michigan Maple Syrup Association, and Others. These key players are focused on the expansion of business on a global scale to increase revenues and looking for new and potential markets in the global maple syrup market.

The global food and beverage manufacturers are the key potential customers and key growth drivers of the global maple syrup market. The increasing demand for natural ingredients, sweeteners, and flavors, especially from the bakery industry is estimated to fuel the demand for maple syrup products. North America is the inventor of the maple syrup, this region holds the largest market share in the global maple syrup market. North American consumers replacing sugar with maple syrup on a huge scale, due to its health benefits and this region will hold huge potential for the maple syrup market in the future. Europe is the second-largest user of maple syrup products and is anticipated to generate increased revenues of maple syrup products owing to the high purchasing power of consumers. The Asia Pacific holds the smallest share in the global maple syrup market, it is expected to witness increased demand for maple in upcoming years, followed by the Middle East and Africa.

