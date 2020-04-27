COVID-19 impact: Leather Luggage and Goods Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The global Leather Luggage and Goods market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Leather Luggage and Goods market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Leather Luggage and Goods market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Leather Luggage and Goods market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Leather Luggage and Goods market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics of the leather luggage and goods market. The report reveals various types of products that are used by the manufacturers in the luggage, textile and the electronic industry.

Region Product Type Gender Distribution Channel North America Travel bags Men Online stores Latin America Casual bags Women Retail Stores Europe Business bags Unisex Others Japan Purses, wallets & belts Accessories APEJ Footwear Accessories MEA Leather bracelets Accessories Neckpieces Accessories Gloves Accessories

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

This report offers insights on factors contributing towards growth of the global leather luggage and goods market positively along with several trends that are expected to impact the future and current dynamics of the market. The global leather luggage and goods market is expected to be segmented on the basis of product type, gender type, distribution type, and region.

The report offers insights on various product types that are expected to impact growth of the global leather luggage and goods market. Surge in travelling due to expeditions and business trips has led to an upsurge in demand for travel bags. Attributed to increase in expeditions and business trips, the travel bag segment among other product types is predicted to witness a relatively high growth in terms of revenue. Further, increasing need for bags for daily use has revved up demand for casual bags globally. The casual bag segment as compared to other product types is expected to witness the second highest revenue growth in the global market. By region, North America is predicted to represent the largest market for leather luggage and goods globally.

The next section offers insights on the gender type that are expected to impact growth of the global market of leather luggage and goods market. Demand for the leather bags and products are predicted to remain relatively high among women. In terms of revenue, the women segment as compared to other gender types is expected to register a relatively high growth in the global market. Further, surge in demand for jackets, footwear, and gadget bags is expected to represent a considerable demand among men. The men segment in the global market is expected to represent the second highest growth in terms of revenue.

In the final section, the report offers insights on the distribution channels that are impacting growth of the global leather luggage and goods market. Sales of the leather luggage and goods is expected to generate relatively high revenue through the retail store segment in the global market. However, the online store segment is expected to represent the highest CAGR in the global market during the predicted period.

Market Players

Key players in the global leather luggage and goods market are Christian Dior SE, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Hermès International SCA, Prada SpA, V.I.P. Industries Ltd., Knoll, Inc., Samsonite International SA, and Delsey Luggage Inc.

COVID-19 Impact on Leather Luggage and Goods Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Leather Luggage and Goods market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Leather Luggage and Goods market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

