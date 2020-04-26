COVID-19 impact: Latest Updated Report on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market- Comprehensive Study By Key Players, Growth, Market Share, Technique and Application

The global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
Major strategies adopted by ITAD solution providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. During the forecast period, it is estimated that established players in the market would either get merged into large enterprises or would give tough competition to emerging players in the market. It is estimated that leading ITAD solution providers would acquire regional players to improve their distribution networks in the domestic as well as international markets.Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.
IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
By Asset Type
- Computers/Laptops
- Mobile Devices
- Peripherals
- Storages
- Servers
- Others (Network Equipment)
By Service
- Data Sanitation/ Destruction
- Recycling
- Remarketing
- Asset Recovery
- Reverse Logistics
By Enterprise Size
- Small Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By End-use Industry
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecom and IT
- Government and Public
- Aerospace & Defense
- Energy &Utilities
- Healthcare
- Media & Entertainment
- Datacenters (Includes companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Inc., Facebook, Inc., and Apple, Inc.)
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Others (Manufacturing, Education)
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South America
Each market player encompassed in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
