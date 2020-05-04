COVID-19 impact: Green Pepper Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2017 to 2022

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Green Pepper market. Research report of this Green Pepper market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Some of the leading companies profiled in global green pepper market report include The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd, Associated British Foods (Ach), Beidahuang Group, Borges Mediterranean Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Adams Group, Cargill, Inc., Fuji Vegetable Oil, Inc., Ach Food Companies, Inc., American Vegetable Oils, Inc., Marico Limited, ConAgra Foods (Agrotech Foods Ltd), and Olympic Oils Limited. Recently The Adani Wilmar Ltd. announced the acquisition of Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. – the precise consequences are however yet to be revealed.

The report on the global green pepper market also provides valued insights on the current demand-supply-cost scenario in the green pepper market – pointing to actionable information for leading stakeholders active in green pepper marketplace. As green pepper is the unripened, pre-mature colored pepper and takes relatively shorter time to produce on vines, the price of green pepper is higher compared to all its colored variants. Experts reaffirm through research that the time for which peppers remain on vines influences the taste and sugar content, besides the color – which means that the price of green pepper will typically continue to be on a lower side. Key participants in the global green pepper market landscape are likely to reassess the real-time supply-demand scenario in green pepper market to strategize the green pepper pricing.

Global Green Pepper Market: Product Definition

Dried berries of the Capsicum annuum plant are referred to as green pepper – more popularly known as pepper, capsicum, or bell pepper. Certain regions also consider chili pepper and hot pepper varieties under green pepper. Native to North and South America, green pepper has been witnessing robust yield over the recent past and an equally promising demand, owing to increasing use in a variety of foods worldwide.

About the Report on Global Green Pepper Market

Despite healthy output and positive prospects in terms of demand, green pepper will represent a high-volume low-value market over the next few years. As indicated by a recently released research report, the global green pepper market will witness around 4% CAGR over 2017-2022, surpassing the valuation worth US$ 485 Mn through 2022 end. The global green pepper market report offers in-depth insights on the historic, current, and futuristic sales revenue of the market over the said period and discusses all the impacting factors associated with the growth of green pepper market.

What are the factors influencing green pepper scenario against that of its colored variants?

What are the key innovation areas that leading green pepper producers and food processing players are likely to focus on for a better ROI in the near future?

