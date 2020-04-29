COVID-19 impact: Fabric Glue Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast 2019 to 2029

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Fabric Glue market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Fabric Glue market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Fabric Glue market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Fabric Glue market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Fabric Glue Market Segmentation

By Region

By Application

By Product Type

Prominent Players Operating in the Market Are Focused On Acquisitions and Expansion

The majority of the market share in the fabric glue market is acquired by industrial fabric glue manufacturers such as H.B. Fuller Company Arkema SA and Permatex, Inc. These players are continuously focused on conducting research and development activities for developing their products to suit current market needs.

Some noteworthy developments in the fabric glue market are as follows:

Permatex, Inc. – Recently, the company moved its headquarters to Salon, OH. This new facility contains of 180,000 sq. ft. Delivery center, and 170,000 sq. ft. facility for maintaining the business and manufacturing operations

Arkema SA – In May 2018, Bostik-Nitta in a joint-venture, planned to acquire Arkema and to construct a new adhesives plant in Japan.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA – In 2018, the company acquired Aislantes Nacionales S.A., and Unión Técnico Comercial S.R.L.

Important questions pertaining to the Fabric Glue market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Fabric Glue market? What are the prospects of the Fabric Glue market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Fabric Glue market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Fabric Glue market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

