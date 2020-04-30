COVID-19 impact: Evaporative Air Coolers Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Evaporative Air Coolers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Evaporative Air Coolers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Evaporative Air Coolers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Evaporative Air Coolers market.

As per the report, the Evaporative Air Coolers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Evaporative Air Coolers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Evaporative Air Coolers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Evaporative Air Coolers market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Evaporative Air Coolers market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Evaporative Air Coolers market

Segmentation of the Evaporative Air Coolers Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Evaporative Air Coolers is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Evaporative Air Coolers market.

Rising Preference for Evaporative Air Coolers in the Commercial Sector to be Observed Across Several Developed and Developing Regional Markets

The global focus on sustainability has resulted in the adoption of green products and green energy solutions across various commercial establishments especially in the developed countries of Europe. Top manufacturers and suppliers of air cooling systems in Europe are increasing their production capacity to cater to the rising demand from various sectors. The groceries and general merchandise sector in Europe showcases increased demand for energy efficient air cooling systems and the adoption of evaporative air coolers in this sector has witnessed a spur in the European market in the last few years. Demand for evaporative air coolers across the retail and other key sectors in Latin America is also on the rise, owing to the growing preference for a cooler working environment in commercial establishments in the region.

Product Innovation to Remain the Main Focus of Manufacturers of Evaporative Air Coolers to Sustain in This Highly Competitive Market

Window air cooling systems and industrial evaporative air coolers are becoming increasingly popular across the world with expanding usage in diverse commercial and residential establishments. This demand surge has pushed manufacturers to innovate in terms of their product offering to attract and retain their customer base. Product innovations govern the basic landscape of the evaporative air cooler market and manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies to beef up their product suites.

Technology such as IoT has also found its way into air cooling systems and new, smart evaporative air coolers are being launched in the market. Also, state-of-the-art evaporative air coolers that allow users to customize the cooling output are finding more number of takers in the international market, as these evaporative air coolers are also an environment friendly alternative to traditional air conditioners. IoT enabled evaporative air coolers incorporating smart sensors that optimize humidity, temperature, and fan speed based on the condition of the existing installation environment are also in great demand in both the residential and commercial sector. Several wall mounted evaporative air coolers without outdoor units are also witnessing increasing demand, as these air coolers deliver enhanced value to customers without taking up floor space unlike traditional air conditioners.

Important questions pertaining to the Evaporative Air Coolers market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Evaporative Air Coolers market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Evaporative Air Coolers market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Evaporative Air Coolers market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Evaporative Air Coolers market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

