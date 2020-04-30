COVID-19 impact: EV Traction Motor market is on course to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the considered forecast period 2017 to 2026

Companies in the EV Traction Motor market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the EV Traction Motor market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.

Latest Insights on the Global EV Traction Motor Market

According to the analysis of the research analyst’s at Fact.MR, the EV Traction Motor market is set to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX. Further, the study indicates that the EV Traction Motor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The well-researched market report offers a thorough quantitative and qualitative assessment of the EV Traction Motor market along with easy to grasp tables, graphs, and figures.

The market study bifurcates the global EV Traction Motor market in different segments to enhance the reading experience of our clients.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=336

The various segments covered in the report are as follows.

Competitive outlook

The competitive outlook tracks the business proceeding of top-tier market players involved in the EV Traction Motor market. The company profile provides a clear understanding of the growth strategies adopted by various market players.

Competitive Landscape

In 2019, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT)- a company offering thermal management solutions, made an announcement of the acquisition of the precision-cooling business of Parker Hannifin Corporation, a leading player in EV traction motor market.

In 2017, ABB Limited- a MNC operating in the areas of power, robotics, automation technology, and heavy electrical equipment- acquired KEYMILE Group’s mission-critical communication business unit. This acquisition is aimed at expansion of ABB’s communication network’s portfolio. This will also help in extension of revenue-generating opportunities for ABB.

Fact.MR report offers incisive insights into the forecast analysis of EV traction motor market. Request for a report summary.

Manufacturers of EV Traction Motor Focus on R&D to Attain Long-term Profitability

Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are disrupting the automotive space, owing to multiple benefits offered such as optimal fuel efficiency and near-zero emissions at relatively affordable prices. This, in turn, is also providing a significant impetus to the worldwide sales of EV traction motors. Various types of EV traction motors, including permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSM), induction/asynchronous motors (IM), hybrid motors (HM), and switched reluctance motor, are employed in automobiles based on the automakers’ specifications.

In a bid to comply with ever-evolving performance and efficiency requirements, manufacturers in EV traction motor market are raising their game and investing in R&D to introduce new and unique developments. By focusing on R&D, leading players in EV traction motors market are being able to implement unique technologies, such as advanced power electronics, into their offerings to eliminate the associated drawbacks. Moreover, the EV traction motor industry is extensively focusing on R&D to do away with use of rare-earth metals, which will help in reduction of the cost and complexity of the motors.

EV Traction Motor Market- Research Methodology

The research study on EV traction motor market offers a comprehensive and an all-inclusive analysis of EV traction motor market landscape, which has been diligently compiled using a proven research methodology. The research methodology used during compilation of EV traction motor market report comprises of two phases- primary research and secondary research, which complete the process of compilation of EV traction motor market. The research methodology utilized for compilation of EV traction motor market is a ‘one-of-its-kind’ research methodology that ensures reliability and credibility. Insights and data garnered for EV traction motor market report are also subjected to stages of cross-verification to avoid minor discrepancies.

The primary phase of the research methodology includes interactive sessions with the expert panel and industry participants of EV traction motor market. The secondary phase of the research methodology includes detailed study and analysis of multiple sources, including paid databases, company websites, press releases, and other relevant publications.

Request Methodology of this Report.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=336

Key takeaways from the presented market analysis:

In-depth understanding of the innovations in the EV Traction Motor market space

Region-wise assessment of the different factors expected to influence market growth in each region

Influence of technological advances on the EV Traction Motor market

A thorough assessment of growth opportunities for market players in different regions

Analysis of the supply-demand ratio in different end-use industries

The market analysis provides answers to some important questions related to the EV Traction Motor market:

What is the most common observable trend within the EV Traction Motor market? Which region is set to register the maximum growth in terms of value and market share? Which market players in the EV Traction Motor market are at the forefront in terms of product/technology innovation? Is the current EV Traction Motor market landscape favorable for new market entrants? Which end-use industry is expected to generate the maximum demand for EV Traction Motor during the forecast period?

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=336

Reasons to Opt for Fact.MR