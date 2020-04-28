COVID-19 impact: Electric Wheelchair Market To 2025 High Growth Opportunities – Emerging Trends – Industry Review – Global Forecast

Analysis of the Global Electric Wheelchair Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Electric Wheelchair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Electric Wheelchair market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Electric Wheelchair market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Based on the product types, the market has been categorized into front wheel drive wheelchairs, center wheel drive wheelchairs, rear wheel drive wheelchairs and standing electric wheelchairs. The market size and forecast from 2014 to 2020 have been provided in the report.