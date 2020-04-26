COVID-19 impact: Automotive Telematics Market is Booming Worldwide with Top Growing Companies (2020-2026)

The latest report on the Automotive Telematics market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Automotive Telematics market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Automotive Telematics market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Automotive Telematics market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Automotive Telematics market.

The report reveals that the Automotive Telematics market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Automotive Telematics market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Automotive Telematics market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Governments in advanced and emerging economies such as US, UK, Brazil, Singapore, India, have introduced regulations, policies and initiatives to increase the use of telematics in the automotive industry with a view to improving road safety. Increased acceptance of advanced technology and gadgets, such as mobile phones, laptops, smart phones, tablets, telecommunications, and various other technological goods in advanced and emerging regions has been witnessed in the last few years, particularly in the Asian region. As most of the manufacturers are competing to retain or increase their market share, some players are investing in innovating their product offerings by integrating new features and application in telematics devices. In order to maintain greater margins, OEMs capitalize on the convergence of digital content, wireless communication and automotive electronics. In the short term, however, telematics is expected to represent a product differentiation strategy rather than a revenue play. OEMs have created a new business model to complement their existing car making model. OEMs are investing in telematics to capture the untapped market. By 2020, they want to position their companies globally as the providers of content and services, just like phones or tablets.

There has been increasing adoption of emerging hybrid technology in vehicles (semi-autonomous vehicles are expected to become commonplace). The importance of remote vehicle diagnostics is slowly growing globally. Automotive OEMs are expected to continue investing in various technology advancements, such as integration of smart phones with the vehicle infotainment unit. This is expected to make embedded solutions more affordable and engaging.

