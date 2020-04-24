COVID-19 impact: Automotive Leaf Springs Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2057 2017 – 2025

“

key players across the globe are focusing to use advanced material for developing lightweight solutions to achieve these marks. The composite leaf springs are being developed as a replacement for conventional steel leaf spring which is more lightweight and durable.

The economic turmoil, political uncertainty and civil wars in MEA region are expected to disturb the growth of automobile industry in this region. These factors are projected to act as a restraint on the growth of automotive leaf springs market. However, as the global automotive market is optimistic in nature, is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Automotive Leaf Springs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Vehicle Type, Automotive Leaf Springs market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium and Heavy Duty Vehicles

Others

On the basis of Material Type, Automotive Leaf Springs market is segmented into:

Metals

Composite Material

On the basis of Spring Type, Automotive Leaf Springs market is segmented into:

Mono Leaf Spring

Multi Leaf Spring

On the basis of Manufacturing Processes, Automotive Leaf Springs market is segmented into:

Shot Peening

Prepreg Layup

Others

Automotive Leaf Springs Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Automotive Leaf Springs Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The global automotive leaf spring market is expected to register healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The Western Europe region is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value as many key manufacturers are located in this region. The technological development in Western Europe region is expected to create significant opportunities in automotive leaf springs market over the forecast period. The APEJ region is expected to grow at a significantly CAGR during the forecast period. The availability of labor and other necessary resources at the low price in APEJ region is expected to drive the automotive leaf springs market over the forecast period. Japan has a large number of automotive manufacturers which are projected to create demand for automotive leaf springs over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA regions are experiencing a steady growth in automotive leaf spring market.

Automotive Leaf Springs Market: Key Players

Automotive Leaf Springs market has several global players, some of the major stakeholders among them include

Rassini

Hendrickson USA, L.L.C

Jamna Auto Industries Limited

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

NHK Spring Co. Ltd

Pontiac Ventura

IFC Composite GmbH

Global Automotive Leaf Springs Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

For any queries get in touch with Industry Expert @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.co/ask-an-expert/13939

“