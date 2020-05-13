COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Trade Finance Market 2020, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Trade Finance Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global trade finance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% between 2020 and 2025.

The global trade finance market is being driven by the increasing globalisation and the growing domestic and international trade activities. The export and agency finance segment, among other product-types, provides highly structured finance solutions to both the buyers and the traders and, thus, accounted for the largest revenue source for the market in 2019. Banks are one of the significant service providers in the global trade finance industry. North America is one of the leading markets in the global industry.

The availability of advanced technology is driving the industry growth in the region. The shift from paper-based and traditional finance methods to digital methods is expected to further aid the industry growth over the forecast period. Some of the major players in the industry include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) and HSBC Holdings plc (LON: HSBA).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a global leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, and asset management, is a financial services firm with assets of USD 2.7 trillion and operations worldwide. In June 2019, the company announced that it intends to increase the quarterly common stock dividend to USD 0.90 per share (up from the current USD 0.80 per share), further authorising gross common equity repurchases of up to USD 29.4 billion under a new common equity repurchase programme, aiming to expand its business and support its customers across the world. Such developments are expected to aid the growth of the trade finance industry globally over the forecast period.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Supply Chain Finance Export and Agency Finance

By product type, the global trade finance industry is bifurcated into supply chain finance and export and agency finance.

Market Breakup by End Use:

Exporters Importers Traders Others

On the basis of end-use, the industry is categorised into exporters, importers, and traders, among others.

Market Breakup by Service Provider:

Banks Trade Finance Houses Others

On the basis of service provider, the industry is segmented into banks and trade finance houses, among others.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global trade finance market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global trade finance market is being driven by the growing domestic and international trade across the globe. The growing consumer awareness regarding policies like loans, insurance, and others is further aiding the industry growth. The availability of easy and flexible procedures for short-term financing is further grabbing consumer attention and contributing significantly to the industry growth. The acceleration of trade finance processes owing to the shift from paper-based methods to more efficient and transparent digitised models is providing a boost to the industry. The government policies promoting trade across the globe are providing further impetus to the industry for its growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global trade finance market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the product type, end-use, service provider, and regional markets for the global trade finance industry. It also provides an assessment of the industry based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Citigroup Inc.(NYSE: C) Asian Development Bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) Standard Chartered Bank (OTCMKTS: SCBFY) Euler Hermes [Allianz SE] HSBC Holdings PLC [HSBC Group] Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

