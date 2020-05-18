COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymer Market 2020, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025

Starch blended biodegradable polymers represent the second largest type of biodegradable polymers, after PLA (Polylactic Acid). They can be produced either by combining starch and synthetic polymers or by chemical modifications. The starch content in these polymers should be more than 60% in order to breakdown the material and leave less harmful residues.

Starch blended biodegradable polymers are used in edible films and food packaging which reduce the loss of food and keep it fresh. In the agricultural sector, they are majorly used in mulch film, greenhouse covering and controlled release materials for fertilisers. In the medical field, starch blended biodegradable polymers can be used in drug delivery and bone tissue engineering. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market reached a volume of 440.45 Thousand Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 1018.79 Thousand Tons by 2025.

The production of starch blended biodegradable polymers during 2015-2019 witnessed a significant growth. As a result of their renewability, lower cost, higher abundance and biodegradability, they are used for the development of sustainable materials. Moreover, a shift in the behaviour of consumers towards green and sustainable products is also compelling various end-use industries to use biodegradable polymers. Furthermore, rising demand for eco-friendly packaging, expanding applications involving starch blended biodegradable polymer, growing environmental concern and government regulations are some of the other factors which are driving the market growth.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global starch blended biodegradable polymer market according to end-uses, major regions and top players:

Market breakup by End-use:

Flexible Packaging

Agriculture and Horticulture

Rigid Packaging

Consumer Goods

Building and Construction

Market breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings from the report:

The major end-uses of starch blended biodegradable polymers include flexible packaging, agriculture and horticulture, rigid packaging, consumer goods, and building and construction. In 2019, flexible packaging represented the largest end-use segment with the majority of the market share.

Region-wise, Western Europe dominated the market with a share of more than a half of the total global production in 2019. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

The global starch blended biodegradable polymer market is surrounded by a number of key players. Some of these players include Novamont, Chemstar Products Company, Rodenburg Biopolymers, Plantic Technologies, United Biopolymers, S.A, and Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd..

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Novamont

Chemstar Products Company

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Plantic Technologies

United Biopolymers, S.A

Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd.

