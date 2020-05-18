COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the South Africa Food Fortification Premix Market 2020, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Reseaech titled, ‘South Africa Food Fortification Premix Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the South Africa food fortification market attained a volume of nearly 10.87 kilo tons in 2019. The food fortification premix market in South Africa is expected to grow between the forecast period of 2020-2025, aided by the growing global market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% in the forecast period.

The South Africa food fortification premix market is being driven by the growing food fortification premix market in the Middle East and Africa, which occupies a 16% market share in the global market. In 2018, the Middle East and Africa premix market for food fortification attained a production volume of 5.5 kilo tons aided by the government mandated fortification of food staples across various countries in the regions. In Africa, the fortification of wheat flour has been mandated in 26 countries out of which nine countries have mandatory maize flour fortification too. Countries like Lesotho and Namibia fortify over half their industrially milled maize flour even though it has not been governmentally mandated. Commonly consumed food items like cooking oil, sugar, and salt are also fortified in multiple countries in Africa.

South Africa made the fortification of certain maize meal types and wheat flour mandatory on the 7th of October 2003. Thus, maize meals and wheat flour are fortified with nutrients like vitamin A, riboflavin, thiamine, folic acid, pyridoxine, zinc, and iron. The main focus of the compulsory fortification of certain products was to decrease the occurrences of neural tube defect (NTD) with the help of folic acid fortification of these essential food products. It also aimed to reduce the occurrences of childhood blindness caused by a severe deficiency of Vitamin A. This mandatory fortification of maize meals and wheat flour in South Africa is providing impetus to the food fortification premix market in the country.

In South Africa, the food fortification premix market is also being aided by the various undertakings by major food and beverage companies like Nestlé, which aim to address the micronutrient deficiencies prevailing in the country. Nestlé is working with the local governments in South Africa to identify the gaps in nutrient-intake that affects people across the socio-economic groups. It helps address these deficiencies or gaps by fortifying some of its popular food products like MAGGI 2Minute Noodles, CHEERIOS and MILO cereals, and NIDO 3+ and NESPRAY powdered milk.

Market Analysis by Types:

Vitamin Premix

Mineral Premix

Vitamin and Mineral Premix

Others

The food fortification premixes available in the South Africa market can either be vitamin-based or mineral-based or a combination of vitamins and minerals.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder

Liquid

Powder and liquid are the common premix forms for food fortification.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplements

Infant and Early Nutrition

Processed Foods

Beverages

Food staples

Home Fortification

In South Africa, premixes for food fortification find their applications in sectors like sports nutrition and dietary supplements, infant and early nutrition, processed foods, home fortification, beverages, and food staples.

Market Analysis by Applications, and Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report by Expert Market Research also looks into the global and regional markets like North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Africa food fortification premix market is being driven by a rising demand in the infant nutrition sector for customised fortified and nutrient premixes.

The market on the continent is being driven by a widespread acceptance by the customers as well as by the industries and governments.

The South Africa food fortification premix market is being aided by mandatory government food fortification schemes along with a growing demand from the sports nutrition sector.

The rising cases of obesity, hypertension, and type-2 diabetes, combined with micronutrient deficiency affecting a large population of people is leading to a growing demand for nutritionally enriched food products, thus, further aiding the market growth in the country.

The increase in disposable incomes will also assist the industry growth in the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the market information for the types, forms, and applications of food fortification premix in the global and South Africa markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report gives an overview of the Africa food fortification premix market looking into its historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets.

It also offers the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) market for food staples fortification in South Africa.

It analyses the global trade data for food fortification premix for 2019.

The report by Expert Market Research provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) price trends for wheat flour and maize meal fortification premix market in South Africa.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Royal DSM N.V. (Fortitech Premixes) (OTCMKTS: RDSMY)

Glanbia, Plc (OTCMKTS: GLAPF)

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Jubilant Life Sciences (NSE: JUBILANT)

Prinova Europe Limited

SK Chemtrade Services Pty Ltd

Malachite Chemicals

