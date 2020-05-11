COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Linear Alkylbenzene and Linear Alkylate Sulfonate Market 2020 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Linear Alkylbenzene and Linear Alkylate Sulfonate Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate market is being aided by its increasing demand from the emerging economies. While the global linear alkylbenzene market demand reached a volume of nearly 4 million metric tons in 2019, the demand for linear alkylate sulfonate reached a volume of 5.8 million metric tons in the same year. Further, both the linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate markets are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2025. The global linear alkylbenzene market is expected to attain a volume of almost 4.8 million metric tons by 2025, whereas, the global industry for linear alkylate sulfonate is expected to attain 6.9 million metric tons by 2025.

The global linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate market is being driven by the rising demand for powder detergents, owing to the increasing disposable incomes, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. While the Asia Pacific leads the market for linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate, the industry in North America and Europe is expected to witness a slower growth rate due to a growing preference for liquid detergents in the region. As linear alkylbenzene is sulfonated to produce linear alkylate sulfonate, the increasing linear alkylate sulfonate demand to prepare detergents and cleaners is, in turn, driving the growth of linear alkylbenzene industry, globally.

Deten Química S.A is one of the major producers of linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate. The company prepares paraffin wax, plasticisers, fatty acids, surfactants, and biodegradable detergents among other products. Deten Química S.A has partnered with SMAR in Brazil for over 15 years and recently, the company’s Deten I plant, located in the petrochemical complex of Camaçari, Bahia state, has started operation with the updated version of the SMAR control system, SYSTEM302-7, which will enhance the production capacity of the company.

The healthy demand for linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate from consumer products companies looking to produce sustainable and eco-friendly detergents is further aiding the market growth. P&G Fabric Care (NYSE: PG) launched compacted carton powder laundry detergents. This new lineup is compacted by one-third and includes the brands Tide, Gain, Cheer, Dreft, and Ivory Snow. The product meets key consumer needs, and, also, have a meaningful impact on the environment, helping save up to 2.9 billion litres of water, 4 million GJs of energy, and 255,000 metric tons of CO2 pertaining to its compacted formulas. This will further increase the demand for the detergents due to its sustainable qualities and will drive the demand for linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate, aiding the global linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate market growth.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Linear Alkylate Sulfonate Others

Linear alkylbenzenes finds its primary application in the production of linear alkylate sulfonate, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The increasing demand for powder detergents, particularly from emerging economies, is driving the growth of global linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate market. The growing home care sector and the rising demand for home care products is further enhancing the industry growth. For manufacturers, linear alkylate sulfonate remains the preferred choice for the production of detergents due to its low feedstock crude prices, thus, favouring the linear alkylbenzene market economics. The increasing population and rise in disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for cleaners for household purposes, further aiding the industry growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives a detailed insight into the applications and regional markets of linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of linear alkylbenzene and linear alkylate sulfonate. It also gives an in-depth look into the procurement strategy and cost analysis. The market has been assessed on the basis of Porter’s Five Forces model as well within the report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Sasol Group(NYSE: SSL) Cepsa Quimica Jin Tung Petrochemical Corp Ltd Fushun Petrochemical Company (PetroChina) Deten Quimica SA Sinopec Jinling Petrochemical Co Ltd Huntsman Corporation(NYSE: HUN) Isu Chemical Co Ltd(KRX: 005950) PT Unggul Indah Cahaya Tbk.(IDX: UNIC) Farabi Petrochemicals Co. Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

