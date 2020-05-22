COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Latin America Carbon Black Market 2020, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Forecast, 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Carbon Black Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America carbon black market is being driven by the growing carbon black market, globally, which attained a production volume of nearly 0.7 million metric tons in 2019. The global market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The Latin America carbon black market contributes moderately to the global carbon black market. In 2019, the carbon black production in Latin America reached a volume of almost 0.6 million metric tons and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The steady growth of the market is the result of the increasing number of automotive industries in the region, particularly in Brazil. The growing automotive industries, in turn, increases the demand for tyres, thus aiding the carbon black market as carbon black is majorly used in the rubber industry as a reinforcing filler.

In October 2017, Daimler AG (ETR: DAI) sold 30,500 Daimler trucks in Latin America. Further, the company announced that it will invest approximately USD 659 million in Brazil during the 2018-2022 period to modernise the product lineup and to develop the two plants located in São Bernardo do Campo and Juiz de Fora, which are expected to meet the highest production standards by 2022. Thus, the growing automotive sector in Brazil is expected to boost the demand for carbon black in the region, aiding the global market as well.

The use of carbon black in specialty products, which find applications in segments like sealants, adhesives, and coatings, among others, is also increasing, which is further aiding the market growth in Latin America. The continuously growing demand for waterborne and solvent-borne coatings in the specialty segment is providing further impetus to the carbon black market growth, globally. In June 2019, the Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a global supplier of specialty carbon black and a major player in Latin America, announced the expansion of its production capacity for Gas Blacks at its Cologne (Kalscheuren) plant in Germany. Gas Blacks, Orion’s specialty carbon black, has excellent fineness, which provides the deepest blackness required for coatings, thus, fulfilling the demand for high-quality carbon black for specialty and technical rubber applications, globally.

Market Breakup by Types:

Specialty Carbon Black Lamp Black Channel Black Acetylene Black Furnace Black Gas Black Commodity Carbon black Thermal Black Others

The various product types of carbon black are specialty, lamp, channel, acetylene, furnace, gas, commodity, and thermal black, among others.

Market Breakup by Grades:

Specialty Grade Standard Grade N330 N550 N660 N220 N990 Others

The common carbon black grades are the specialty grade, standard grade, N330, N550, N660, N220, and N990, among others.

Market Breakup by Applications:

Industrial Printing & packaging Building & construction Transportation Others

Carbon black finds application in industrial, printing and packaging, building and construction, and transportation sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

Brazil Argentina Colombia Mexico

The major regional markets for carbon black in Latin America are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Latin America carbon black market is being driven by the growing automotive industry in the region, particularly in Brazil. The growing applications of carbon black in printing, ink, and plastic sectors with the development of packaging industry is further aiding the market growth. The growing infrastructural activities, owing to the various schemes initiated by the government in the region, is providing further impetus to the market. The rising demand for tyres and other rubber related products is expected to propel the market further.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global carbon black market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) data for the product types, grades, applications, and regional markets of the product. It offers a thorough analysis of the global trade data for the year 2019, covering the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries. The report by Expert Market Research also gives an in-depth insight into the regional price trends of carbon black in Latin America for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. An assessment of the market, based on the Porter’s Five Forces model along with SWOT and value chain analysis, has also been provided in the report.

The major players in the Latin America carbon black market are Birla Carbon, Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., and Polimix Ambiental, among others. This comprehensive report by Expert Market Research covers the market share, capacity, and latest developments like plant turnarounds, acquisitions, mergers, and capacity expansions of the major players.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Birla Carbon

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)

Continental Carbon Company

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC)

Polimix Ambiental

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

