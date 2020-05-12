COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Europe Dairy Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘Europe Dairy Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the growth of the Europe dairy market was driven by the milk industry, which witnessed a 0.7% increase in its output in 2018, as compared to 2017, to attain 226.7 million tonnes.

The Europe dairy market is one of the major dairy markets globally accounting for nearly 22% of the global milk production. In the European Union, the annual consumption of the dairy products is expected to be about 45 million metric tons, and more than 300 varieties of cheese and dairy products are registered in the region. The EU is a major producer of cheese and is expected to witness a 2% increase in production in 2018, as compared to 2017, driven by the rising demand both in the domestic market and the global market. By 2027, the market share of EU cheese production is projected to be nearly 43%.

The European cheese exports, as a whole, increased by 2.4% in 2019, as compared to the previous year. The European Union is the largest exporter of cheese, globally. The principal importer of EU cheese is the US followed by Japan and Switzerland. The EU is projected to retain its position as the largest cheese exporter globally and is expected to account for 37% of the global cheese export in 2027. The projected increase in the production of cheese in the EU is expected to be sustained by the increase in cheese exports to Canada with the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) coming into effect in 2017..

Since the abolition of EU milk quotas in 2015, EU dairy exports have witnessed a steady increase. It is one of the leading exporters of dairy along with countries like New Zealand and the United States. Cheese, skimmed milk powder (SMP) and packed milk are the primary dairy products exported by the EU. In 2017, EU was the leading exporter of SMP whose volume increased by 36.7% from 2016. In 2017, China was the largest importer of packed milk produced in the EU and one of the leading importers of SMP after Algeria. EU exports of dairy products like cheese, milk powders, butter, condensed milk, cream, yoghurt, and milk saw an increase of 14.5% in 2017, as compared to the previous year.

Market Analysis by Types:

Fluid/UHT/ Flavoured Milk

Cream

Butter

Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)

Skimmed Milk Powder

Whole Milk Powder

Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)

Lactose

Casein

Cheese

Yoghurt

Ice-cream

Probiotic Dairy Products

Market Analysis by Regions:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Key Findings of the Report:

Growing concerns about health and wellbeing are driving the Europe dairy market with rising demand for nutrition-rich dairy products.

Increasing population along with the ease of availability of dairy animals is aiding the Europe market growth.

The Western Europe dairy market is expected to witness a growth in the forecast period of 2020-2025 owing to the rising standards of living and a growing GDP.

In 2017, Germany was the only dairy market in Europe that witnessed a growth.

More than 866 million kilograms of cheese, especially edam and gouda cheese, was produced by the Netherlands in 2017.

A warm Mediterranean climate and rising standards of living are supporting the Italian dairy market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research analyses the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) global dairy market.

The report also provides market information for the Europe dairy market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) market for the dairy products available in Europe.

It gives an in-depth look into the regional dairy markets in Europe by analysing their markets, and their price trends for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The Expert Market Research report offers a detailed analysis of the trade data by looking into the value and volume of the major exporting and importing countries for the year 2018.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS: NSRGY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS: DANOY)

Groupe Lactalis

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Arla Foods amba

Unilever (NYSE: UL)

DMK Deutsches Milchkontor GmbH.

Sodiaal International SA.

Savencia S.A. (EPA: SAVE)

Müller Group (NYSE:MLI)

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

