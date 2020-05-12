COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Baseball Equipment Market Share 2020-2025 | Industry Size, Price, Report & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Baseball Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global baseball equipment market reached a value of almost USD 16 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain a value of USD 19 billion by 2025.

The global baseball equipment market is being driven by the growing popularity of baseball, along with spreading awareness about general fitness. Baseball equipment such as gloves, helmets, and other accessories have been made mandatory for the game to ensure the safety and comfort of the players while performing sports. Constant innovation and development in the equipment and gears for baseball are positively impacting the market for baseball equipment. North America is leading the industry as the US government has taken significant initiatives and encouraged investment in baseball to motivate individuals to become professionals.

Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE), Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL), and Schutt Sports are some of the major players in the global baseball equipment market. In 2017, Schutt Sports reached a multi-year scholarship agreement with the American Amateur Baseball Congress (AABC), one of the largest amateur baseball organizations, to become the Official Batters Helmet for the association. The company focuses on the security of the baseball players on the field by providing baseball equipment. Baseball equipment includes a helmet, gloves, bat, and other accessories to help protect the health of the player while playing. Advancements and innovation of these products are enhancing the growth of the market.

Market Analysis by Product:

Bat Helmet Equipment Bag Gloves Accessories

The baseball equipment market, on the basis of the product, is divided into bat, helmet, equipment bag, gloves, and accessories.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Offline

The market is divided on the basis of distribution channels into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and offline.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

The global baseball equipment industry has its markets in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global baseball equipment market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the product, distribution channel, and regional markets of baseball equipment.

Key Findings of the Report:

The market for baseball equipment is being driven by the initiatives taken up by governments encouraging citizens to take up baseball as a professional sport.

Increasing health awareness regarding baseball, which can be used to deal with stress and anxiety issues, is bolstering the global baseball equipment industry growth.

Innovation and steady development in the fitness sector are affecting the demand for baseball equipment positively.

The industry for baseball bat is expected to expand due to the high consumption of baseball bats.

Increasing disposable incomes and changing lifestyles are further propelling the market.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

Adidas AG (ETR: ADS)

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL)

Amer Sports

Mizuno USA Inc

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA)

Schutt Sports

