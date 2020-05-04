COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Water Heaters Product through Second Quarter

The ever-evolving Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused interruptions in supply chains of companies in the Water Heaters market. Through careful analysis of the COVID-19, our analysts at PMR offer you a bird’s eye view of the current on goings of top tier companies in the Water Heaters market. Learn how leading companies are striking potential partnership agreements to generate sales in the Water Heaters market.

Assessment of the Global Water Heaters Market

The recently published market study on the global Water Heaters market by Persistence Market Research (PMR) offers an elaborate analysis of the different market parameters that are poised to influence the overall dynamics of the Water Heaters market. Further, the study reveals that the global Water Heaters market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a market value of ~US$ by the end of 20XX.

The presented study provides critical insights related to the future prospects of the Water Heaters market by analyzing the different segments and sub-segments of the Water Heaters market. Further, the report is divided into different sections to provide readers a clear understanding of the different aspects of the Water Heaters market.

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

In-depth assessment of the leading market players in the Water Heaters market

The regional analysis of the different market segments and sub-segments

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and R&D activities

SWOT analysis of the prominent players in the Water Heaters market

Y-o-Y revenue growth of the Water Heaters market during the forecast period

Important market segments included in the report:

Companies covered in Water Heaters Market Report

Company Profile

Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

AO Smith Corporation.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Siemens AG.

HTP Inc.

Ariston Thermo SPA.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Bradford White Corp.

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Noritz Corp.

Rinnai Corp.

Other.

China-based manufacturers covered in the report include:

Zhejiang KANCHQUAN Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Jinyi Solar Energy Technology Co, Ltd.

Genrui, Himin Solar Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Inse Group Co, Ltd.

Other

These key market players’ profiles include various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, and growth strategies.

The market study addresses the following queries related to the global Water Heaters market:

Which region is likely to account for the maximum market share in 2019? What are the most notable advancements in the global Water Heaters market? What strategies are players adopting to expand their presence in the global Water Heaters market? Which trends are projected to disrupt the Water Heaters market in the upcoming years? What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the Water Heaters market between 20XX and 20XX?

