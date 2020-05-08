COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Smart Home Devices Product through Second Quarter

The global Smart Home Devices market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Home Devices market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smart Home Devices market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Home Devices market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Home Devices market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

the demand for energy saving infrastructure such as smart home devices, and this is likely to lead to the development of the smart home devices market globally.

Global smart home devices market analysis by application

The security and surveillance segment is anticipated to dominate the application category of the global smart home devices market. In the year 2017, the security and surveillance segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,300 Mn, and this is forecasted to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 35,850 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.1% during the period of assessment. This is the highest growth rate exhibited by the security and surveillance segment amongst all the segments in the application category. The building energy management segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,120 Mn in the year 2017 and is forecasted to reach a value of nearly US$ 24,500 Mn in the year 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the period of assessment. The lighting segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,300 Mn in the year 2017 and is poised to reach a value of nearly US$ 28,500 Mn in the year 2027, registering a CAGR of 20.9% during the period of assessment.

COVID-19 Impact on Smart Home Devices Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Home Devices market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Home Devices market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

