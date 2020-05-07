COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Liquid Biopsy Product through Second Quarter

A recent market study on the global Liquid Biopsy market reveals that the global Liquid Biopsy market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Liquid Biopsy market is discussed in the presented study.
The Liquid Biopsy market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Liquid Biopsy market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Liquid Biopsy market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.
The following doubts are addressed in the market report:
- Who are the most prominent players in the Liquid Biopsy market?
- What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?
- Why are the sales of the Liquid Biopsy market in region 2 more than that of region 3?
Key Highlights of the Liquid Biopsy Market Report
- Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Liquid Biopsy market
- Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market
- In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments
- A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Liquid Biopsy market
The presented report segregates the Liquid Biopsy market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Liquid Biopsy market.
Segmentation of the Liquid Biopsy market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Liquid Biopsy market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Liquid Biopsy market report.
Key Segments Covered
- By Marker Type
- CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells)
- ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids)
- Exosomes
- By Sample Type
- Blood
- Urine
- Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)
- By Disease Indication
- Lung Cancer
- Gastrointestinal Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Leukemia
- Others
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Cancer Institutes
- Academic Institutes
- Diagnostic Centers
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- BIOCEPT, INC.
- Qiagen N.V.
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Janssen Global Services, LLC
- MDxHealth SA
- Natera, Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Silicon Biosystems
- Pathway Genomics Corporation
- Sysmex Corporation
