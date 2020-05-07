COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Liquid Biopsy Product through Second Quarter

A recent market study on the global Liquid Biopsy market reveals that the global Liquid Biopsy market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Liquid Biopsy market is discussed in the presented study.

The Liquid Biopsy market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Liquid Biopsy market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Liquid Biopsy market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Liquid Biopsy market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Liquid Biopsy market.

Key Segments Covered

By Marker Type CTCs (Circulating tumour Cells) ctNA (Circulating tumour Nucleic Acids) Exosomes

By Sample Type Blood Urine Others (Plasma, Saliva, CSF)

By Disease Indication Lung Cancer Gastrointestinal Cancer Prostate Cancer Breast Cancer Colorectal Cancer Leukemia Others

By End-User Hospitals Cancer Institutes Academic Institutes Diagnostic Centers



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Ex. Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

BIOCEPT, INC.

Qiagen N.V.

Trovagene, Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC

MDxHealth SA

Natera, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Silicon Biosystems

Pathway Genomics Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

