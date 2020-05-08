COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Adhesives and Sealants Product through Second Quarter

Analysis Report on Adhesives and Sealants Market

Strategic Developments: The custom analysis gives the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, growth rate, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Market Features: The report comprises market features, capacity, capacity utilization rate, revenue, price, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import, export, supply, demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the report offers a comprehensive study of the market dynamics and their latest trends, along with market segments and sub-segments.

Analytical Tools: The Global Adhesives and Sealants Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and many other market research tools have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

COVID-19 Impact on Adhesives and Sealants Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Adhesives and Sealants market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Adhesives and Sealants market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Adhesives and Sealants market segment by manufacturers include

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Adhesives Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

Global Sealants Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Silicone

Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Sealants Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used

The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries

Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

