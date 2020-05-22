COVID-19 Business Impact : Vinegar Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Vinegar Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global vinegar market reached USD 1.30 billion in 2019. It is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 1.8% to attain USD 1.45 billion in 2025.

The global vinegar market is being driven by the rising consumption of food globally. Europe is the largest vinegar market, representing nearly half the global market. With premium vinegar types being produced in the region, various EU schemes protect and promote the traditionally produced regional vinegar. To protect the integrity of the name and quality of these products, they are protected under schemes like Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) and Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). Currently, only Aceto Balsamico di Modena is registered under PGI, while three Spanish vinegar (Vinagre de MontillaMoriles, Vinagre de Jerez, and Vinagre de El Condado de Huelva) and two Italian vinegar types (Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Reggio Emilia and Aceto Balsamico Tradizionale di Modena) are registered as PDOs.

Within Europe, Italy is the leading market for vinegar as well as its major exporter. With the commercialisation and rising demand for premium vinegar products from Italy like Aceto Balsamico di Modena, the export values of Italian vinegar are projected to be much higher than other major exported vinegar types in the region like Spanish and German. Italy also exports twice the quantity of vinegar as compared to Germany, Spain, and France.

While in Europe the majority of the vinegar is derived from wine, it can also be derived from other sources like rice. In Asia, Chinese black vinegar and the Japanese ‘kurosu’ is derived from rice and other cereals like wheat, sorghum, and others. The Asia Pacific and North America are the other significant markets for vinegar, globally. In the US, a leading vinegar market in North America, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) mandates that a minimum of 4% acids must be present in all vinegar products. The country is also home to one of the largest vinegar manufacturers, Kraft Heinz, which has been packaging vinegar for home use since late 1800s and produces over 7.5 million gallons of vinegar annually for the American market.

Market Analysis by Types:

Balsamic Red Wine Cider Rice White Others

Balsamic, red wine, cider, rice, and white vinegar, among others, are the various types of vinegar available in the market.

Market Analysis by End-Use:

Institutional Retail

Vinegar finds its end-uses in the institutional and retail sectors.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global vinegar market is being driven by the rising demand for vinegar in sectors like food and beverage, healthcare, agriculture, cleaning, and industrial sectors. The extended shelf life capabilities of vinegar are further aiding the market. Balsamic vinegar is the leading vinegar type followed by red wine vinegar. German vinegar exports find the majority of their application in the sauce or pickling industries. The vinegar market is being aided by the rising health awareness among the consumers about the products, especially about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. The growing population and increasing disposable incomes along with the rising demand from emerging economies is further propelling the industry forward. Vinegar’s acceptance by the consumer for extensive application in both traditional and new cuisines is driving the industry growth. The easy availability of raw material and the requirement of low capital investments will provide further impetus to the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report analyses the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets of the types and end-uses of vinegar. The report gives the regional historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) markets and price trends for vinegar. It offers the global trade analysis for 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Acetum S.R.L Australian Vinegar Pty Ltd Aspall Cyder Ltd Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd. Burg Groep B.V. Castelo Alimentos S/A Ponti S.p.A. Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc. Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) Mizkan Holdings Shanxi Shuita Vinegar Co., Ltd

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

