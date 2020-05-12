COVID-19 Business Impact : Sorbitol Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Industry Growth & Analysis by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘Global Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global sorbitol market reached a volume of 2.4 million metric tons in 2017 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% in the period 2020-2025, driven by demand from several industries.

Sorbitol is a naturally occurring six carbon sugar alcohol, which has sweetening properties without being cariogenic. Thus, it finds extensive application in the production of beverages, ice-creams, jams, syrups, toothpastes and other oral care products among others. The growth in the demand of sorbitol in the sectors like food and beverages, cosmetics and personal care, and pharmaceutical industry has been due to an increasing awareness of how sugar-based products are detrimental to the health and the mounting purchasing power parity. Its moisture-stabilizing property makes it an ideal additive to products which need to maintain their freshness in storage. Sorbitol prevents the hardening or drying of such products. It can also combine easily with fats, sugars and gelling agents due to its ability to withstand high temperatures. Thus, sorbitol is added to products such as confectionaries and baked goods, among other products.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for sorbitol in 2017 accounting for over half the sorbitol market share. The region will continue to dominate the market with China as the biggest consumer of sorbitol, representing about 40% of the total sorbitol consumption globally. The rising demand for sorbitol in the home and personal care, and food and beverage sectors in regions like North America and Europe along with Asia Pacific countries like India, Thailand and Indonesia has supplemented the growth of the global sorbitol market. Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the demand the demand for sorbitol in the food and beverage sectors in countries like India, Japan and Australia.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

The sorbitol market is divided into liquid and powder sorbitol types.

Market Analysis by Application:

Pharmaceutical Toothpaste Food & Confectionaries Cosmetics & Toiletries Industrial Surfactants Others

Sorbitol finds it major applications in pharmaceuticals, toothpastes, food and confectionaries, cosmetics and toiletries, and industrial surfactant sectors, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific LATAM Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global sorbitol market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The greater demand for low-calorie foods due to rising health concerns is driving the global sorbitol market.

Personal care industry is a significant emerging sector where sorbitol is finding growing application.

Corn, cassava and wheat are the major sorbitol feedstock which are preferred according to their ease of availability and the production costs.

Sorbitol also finds usage in the pharmaceutical industry as a laxative.

Favourable government policies and growing FDI flows for personal care and pharmaceutical companies in India and China has aided the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research provides the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) production and consumption of liquid and powder sorbitol as well as of sorbitol feedstock.

The report also provides a detailed region-wise historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) production and consumption of sorbitol and its feedstock.

It analyses the trade data for sorbitol and its feedstock according to the value and volume of the exporting and importing countries.

It gives an in-depth insight into the regional price trends of sorbitol and its feedstock for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

Roquette Frères SA Cargill, Incorporated Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

