COVID-19 Business Impact : Media Planning and Buying Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Industry Growth & Analysis by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Media Planning and Buying Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global media planning and buying market is projected to be supported by the growing media expenditure market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2020 and 2025 to reach a value of USD 537.6 billion by 2025.

The global media planning and buying market reached a value of USD 362.7 billion in 2018. The market accounts for around 65% of the global advertising market, which reached approximately USD 423.9 billion in 2019. The advertising market is rapidly being driven by the increasing penetration of the internet in the market, which is attracting more demand from the consumers. The leading region in the market is the United States, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global advertising expenditure. Other countries spending significant resources on additional advertising include China and Indonesia.

The increasing penetration of the internet is evident across all the regions, with a large number of consumers shifting from spending on television to online videos. The expenditure on digital advertisements and videos has, thus, increased significantly due to the rapidly growing consumer base. The market is being driven by the growing innovations and new product launches by the major players in the industry to meet the continually evolving demands of their growing consumer base. In July 2018, Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC), a significant player in the global media planning and buying market, announced the launch of its precision marketing platform, Omni, with an aim to personalise and identify customer experiences and behaviour across media platforms.

Market Analysis by Demand Contribution by Industries:

FMCG Auto E-Commerce Retail Telecom BFSI Services Consumer Durables Education Real Estates Others

Based on the demand contribution by industries, the market can be divided into FMCG, auto, e-commerce, retail, telecom, BFSI, services, consumer durables, education, and real estate, among others.

Market Analysis by Demand Contribution by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The regional markets for media planning and buying can be segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

The media planning and buying market is being aided by the advertising industry. The increasing penetration of the internet and online videos is driving the market for media planning and buying. The growing popularity of social media platforms is driving the market further. The rising mobile phone market is propelling the market growth of media planning and buying. The increasing shift of consumers from televisions to mobile phones and other online video platforms is providing further impetus to the industry growth. The increasing competition among key players is also acting as a major driver for the industry. Artificial intelligence is also a significant factor driving the demand growth.

8.The growing trend of cross-screen planning is a major driver propelling the market growth.

Key Offerings of the report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global media planning and buying market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets and demand contribution by industries. The Expert Market Research report provides a SWOT analysis as well as a cost analysis of the market. The key demand and price indicators have also been assessed within the market report.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Starcom MediaCom Carat Vizeum Horizon Media WPP plc Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC.) Publicis Groupe DENTSU INC/ADR (OTCMKTS: DNTUY) Havas Group Hakohodo DY Holding Inc. Mindshare Worldwide MDC Partners Inc. Acxiom LLC Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

