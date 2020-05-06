COVID-19 Business Impact : Latin America Flavours And Fragrances Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Industry Growth & Analysis by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Flavours and Fragrances Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America flavours and fragrances market attained nearly USD 3.15 billion in 2020. The Latin America market growth is expected to be aided by the global flavours and fragrances market. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020-2025.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=179

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

1 Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS: GVDNY)

2 Firmenich SA

3 Geroma do Brasil (OTCMKTS: BDORY)

4 Frutarom Industries Ltd.

5 Giannone & Cia. Ltda.

6 MANE Colombia

7 Sabores y Fragancias S.A.

8 Mane SA

With the global flavours and fragrances market expected to witness a faster growth in emerging economies as compared to mature markets like North America and Western Europe during the forecast period, the Latin America flavours and fragrances market is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years. The regional market is dominated by markets like Brazil and Argentina. Brazil, which is the largest economy in the region, accounts for 40% of the regional flavours and fragrances market. The LATAM flavours and fragrances market is being aided by the expansion of global players into the region’s major markets. Frutarom Industries Ltd., which was acquired by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in April 2018, bought 51% of the shares of the Brazil-based savoury solutions producer, Bremil Indústria Ltda. in May 2018.

Read of report with table of contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latam-flavours-and-fragrances-Market

Firmenich, another leading player in the LATAM flavours and fragrances market, launched a sustainable and eco-friendly line of fragrances early this year in response to its global consumer demand for sustainably sourced products. In response to Brazilian millennial consumers demanding biodegradable home care product, Firmenich launched its ‘Spa & Citrus’ fragrance, which is 100% biodegradable. Brazil, with a robustly growing personal care and beauty and food and beverage segments, presents an opportunity for growth for the major players in the flavours and fragrances market. In 2017, Firmenich inaugurated an encapsulated flavours manufacturing unit in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The encapsulated flavours target citrus and tropical flavours which are popular in the LATAM region, like mango and passionfruit.

Market Analysis by Types:

1 Synthetic

2 Natural

Flavours and fragrances are available in synthetic and natural types.

Market Analysis by Natural Fragrances Types:

1 Flowers

2 Fruits

3 Musk

4 Wood

5 Spice

Natural fragrances can be further divided into flowers, fruits, musk, wood, and spice, among others.

Market Analysis by Flavouring Agents:

1 Nature Identical Flavouring Substance

2 Artificial Flavouring Substance

3 Natural Flavour

The types of flavouring agents commonly available in the market are nature identical flavouring substance, artificial flavouring substance, and natural flavour.

Market Analysis by Form:

1 Liquid

2 Dry

By forms, the flavours can be bifurcated into liquid and dry.

Market Analysis by Application:

1 Beverage

2 Bakery and Confectionery Products

3 Dairy and Frozen Desserts

4 Savouries & snacks

5 Others

Beverage, bakery and confectionery products, dairy and frozen desserts, and savouries and snacks, among others, are the major application segments of flavours while soap and detergents, cosmetics and toiletries, fine fragrances, and household cleaners and air fresheners, among others are the common application segments of fragrances.

Key Findings of the Report:

The flavours and fragrances market in LATAM is being aided by the region’s recovering economy, rising middle class, and increasing urbanisation. The robust cosmetics and food and beverages industries in LATAM countries like Argentina and Brazil is expected further aid the flavours and fragrances market. The market is also being driven by the growing hygiene consciousness among the people leading to a higher consumption of detergents and soaps. The rising demand for healthier food and beverages along with growing consumption of processed foods is aiding the growth of the flavours segment of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides a detailed overview of the segments and regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets for flavours and fragrances, globally. The report gives an in-depth insight into the LATAM flavours and fragrances market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), covering their segments, types, and regional markets. It also offers market information for the flavouring agents, forms, and applications of flavours for the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) periods. It covers the market for fragrances, as well, for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025), looking into their types and applications.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis

1 Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS: GVDNY)

2 Firmenich SA

3 Geroma do Brasil (OTCMKTS: BDORY)

4 Frutarom Industries Ltd.

5 Giannone & Cia. Ltda.

6 MANE Colombia

7 Sabores y Fragancias S.A.

8 Mane SA

Related Report:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/home-fragrances-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/natural-fragrance-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com