COVID-19 Business Impact : Dimethicone Market Report 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘GlobalDimethicone Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global dimethicone market reached a volume of around 247.2 kilo metric tons in the year 2019. The industry is further expected to witness a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period of 2020-2025 to reach a capacity of 295.2 kilo metric tons by 2025.

The global dimethicone market is being driven by its growing demand in the cosmetics and personal care industry, particularly for the production of skincare and haircare products. As dimethicone possesses excellent emulsification and anti-foaming properties, it is widely used in hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners, which accounts for almost half of its annual demand. The Asia Pacific is the leading market in the global dimethicone industry, followed by Europe and North America. While in developed nations like the US, the market is being driven by the high demand for prestigious and premium products, in the developing economies like India and China, the growth can be attributed to the rising disposable incomes leading to the increased demand for personal care products.

Get a Free Sample Report: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=870

As dimethicone is a silicone-based polymer, the increased production of silicones, which is further used in diversified applications such as silicones for cosmetics, is providing a further impetus to the market growth. In August 2017, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: SHECY), a key player in the industry, announced its expansion of the silicones production capacity at its group company, Shin-Etsu Silicones of America’s (SESA) Akron plant in the US, which is expected to be completed by 2019. With the investment of approximately ¥2.4 billion, the company aims to expand its silicones business and produce diversified silicone products, which will further aid the dimethicone industry globally.

Read full report summary with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dimethicone-market

Market Breakup by Applications:

1. Hair Care

2. Skin Care

3. Others

Dimethicones find its major applications in hair care and skin care sectors, among others.

Market Breakup by Regions:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the global dimethicone market can be divided into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

1. The growing cosmetics sector, particularly skincare and hair care markets, is driving the growth of the global dimethicone market.

2. The increased focus on physical appearance for aesthetic reasons is providing a further boost to the industry growth.

3. The advancement in technology, the development of new solutions, and rising consumer awareness regarding the latest fashion trends are further impacting the industry positively.

4. The increasing urbanisation and rising disposable incomes, particularly in emerging nations, is leading to a change in consumer preferences, which is further aiding the global dimethicone industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

1. The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global dimethicone market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

2. The report also offers historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) information for the regional markets of dimethicone.

3. An in-depth analysis of the regional price trend of dimethicone has been provided within the report as well.

4. It also provides an assessment of the market based on the Porter’s Five Forces model, along with a SWOT and value chain analysis.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. The Dow Chemical Company

2. Momentive Performance Material Inc.

3. Wacker Chemie AG

4. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

5. China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd.

6. Ashland Global Holdings Inc

7. AB Specialty Silicones

8. KCC Basildon

9. NuSil Technology LLC

10. ICM Products Inc

11. Others

The major players in the global dimethicone market are The Dow Chemical Company, Momentive Performance Material Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd., Ashland Global Holdings Inc, AB Specialty Silicones, KCC Basildon, NuSil Technology LLC, and ICM Products Inc., among others. The comprehensive report by Expert Market Research looks into the market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers and acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and capacity expansions of the major players.

Related Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/epoxy-resins-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oleochemicals-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com