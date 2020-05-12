COVID-19 Business Impact : Corn Starch Market Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast | Expert Market Research

Corn starch or maize starch refers to the starch which is made from corn, i.e., the most popular feedstock for starch production. Corn starch serves as a great source of energy and is rich in calories and carbohydrates but low in saturated fat and sodium. It also contains some essential minerals which include calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, iron and zinc.

Further, corn starch helps to prevent low blood sugar and its anti-inflammatory properties help to fight many skin problems such as skin rashes, burns and itching. Owing to its low cost along with its myriad benefits, corn starch finds innumerable applications in various industries. In the food industry, it is extensively used as a food ingredient as well as a thickening agent to prepare many dishes like gravies, sugars, soups and sauces, etc. Apart from this, it is also used in the manufacturing of adhesives for paper and fabrics. Some of the other products made using corn starch include desserts, dairy products, processed foods and pet food.

Over the past several years, the global corn starch market has witnessed a stable growth on account of expanding applications of corn starch in a number of industries coupled with the growth in the end-use industries. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the market reached a volume of around 78.7 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 97.4 Million Tons by 2025.

Market breakup by End-Use:

Food and Beverages

Animal Feed

Ethanol

Cleansing Agent

Cosmetics

Paper Making

Adhesives

Textile

Market breakup by Region:

United States

China

Europe

Others

Key findings from the report:

The major end-use segments of corn starch are food and beverages, animal feed, ethanol, cleansing agent, cosmetics, paper making, adhesives and textiles.

Region-wise, the United States dominated the market with a share of more than a half of the global production in 2019. It was followed by China, Europe and others.

The global corn starch market is fragmented in nature with a number of players operating. Some of the players include Cargill, Ingredion, ADM, Tate & Lyle, Roquette, Zhucheng Xingmag, Global Biochem, Terro Syral, COFCO and others.

In 2019, Cargill represented the largest player, with a share of nearly one-tenth of the total global corn starch production.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR)

ADM (NYSE: ADM)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS: TATYY)

Roquette

Zhucheng Xingmag

Global Biochem (HKG: 0809)

Terro Syral

COFCO

Others

