COVID-19 Business Impact : Cassava Processing Market Price 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

Cassava, also known as yuca or manioc, refers to a starchy-tuber of the spurge family (Euphorbiaceae) of plants. Its origin lies in the tropical areas of the American continents, particularly in South America. It is a perennial plant which grows best under tropical, moist, fertile, and well-drained soils.

Cassava is currently grown in over 90 countries as it yields a better produce in adverse conditions than most other crops. A majority of cassava is consumed directly while the rest is processed into stable product forms such as starch, pellets, flour, chips, soups, dips, etc.

Processing of cassava is associated with a number of advantages. It improves the overall value of the product as naturally-occurring toxins found in the root are removed. The weight of the product is also reduced, thereby, facilitating easy transportation to markets. Moreover, along with the extended product shelf-life, post-harvest losses arising from breakage of the roots are also minimised. Another major driver for high demand of processed cassava is its reliability in harsh environments. Owing to the aforementioned benefits of processed cassava, it is widely used in different forms in various industries. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global cassava processing market reached a volume of around 306.05 Million Tons in 2019 and is further expected to reach 359.10 Million Tons by 2025.

Market breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food

Feed

Others

Market breakup by Country:

Nigeria

Thailand

Indonesia

Brazil

Congo

Top players:

Avebe U.A.

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Penford Corp.

Ingredion

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Key findings from the report:

The major end-use industries of processed cassava are food, feed and others. Among all, food industry represented the biggest end-use industry in 2019. Cassava starch and flour hold the largest share, which are used in bakery, confectionary, ice-creams etc.

Country-wise, Nigeria dominated the market with a share of nearly one-fifth of the global cassava production. This can be attributed to the new improved varieties of cassava being developed in the region. Nigeria was followed by Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and Congo.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Dadtco Philafrica B.V., Tongaat Huleet Starch, Ingredion Incorporated, Emsland-Starke GmbH, SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited and Others.

