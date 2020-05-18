COVID-19 Business Impact : Betaine Market Price 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Betaine Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global betaine market reached a volume of around 860 kilo metric tons in 2017. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5.2% between 2020 and 2025.

Get a free sample report: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=105&flag=B

North America represented the largest market for betaines in the past. The growth of this market was driven by an increased demand in the home and personal care, and pharmaceutical industries, specifically in the US. The North American market is expected to grow at a CAGR of only 1.5% between 2020-2025, which is low as compared to China’s projected CAGR of 6% in the same period. Asia Pacific is projected to overtake North America as the major market for betaines as it is expected to see a steady growth in the coming years. The growing demand for betaines in the region, especially in China, is a result of growing population and urbanization.

Betaine finds its major application in the personal care industry where it is popular as an alternative to sulphur-based surfactants and accounts for over 50% of the global betaine application. Due to its water retention and moisturizing properties, betaine finds extensive usage in the cosmetics industry. It is widely used as a surfactant, emollient and emulsifier in personal care products such as shampoos, lotion, etc. It is also used a detergent. The focus of the cosmetics market has been shifting towards the introduction of new products containing safe and sulphur-free natural ingredients. This development has been favourable to the betaines market as betaine is a mild surfactant which causes minimal eye and skin irritation.

Key players in the global betaine industry are looking to expand and improve their betaines products portfolio by researching and investing in bio-based personal and home care products. Evonik, one of the major players in the betaine market, have introduced a cost-effective, concentrated cocamidopropyl betaine (CAPB), which is a major ingredient in various personal care products such as shower gels, shaving gels and baby shampoo, among others.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/betaine-market-report

Market Breakup By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of type, the betaines market has been bifurcated into synthetic and natural betaines.

Market Breakup By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Region-wise, the global betaine market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:

Betaines contribute to the improvement of muscle strength, metabolism and endurance.

Its ability to be a methyl donor as well as surfactant drives the global betaine demand in the home and personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The demand for natural betaines is projected to cross synthetic betaine demand due to their lower energy need, and better heat stress endurance and lean growth.

Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) and monochloroacetic acid (MCA) along with fatty acids are the major feedstock for betaines.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides the global as well as region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) consumption and production of betaines.

The report also analyses the historical and forecasted production and consumption of betaines as surfactants for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025.

A comprehensive analysis of the trade data for betaine and its feedstocks has been carried out to identify the major exporting and importing countries.

It provides the region-wise historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) price trends of coconut oil, fatty acid and high pH betaines, as well as its feedstocks.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Inolex Inc.

Kao Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Clariant Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Stepan Company

Colonial Chemical Inc.

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oats-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dog-food-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com