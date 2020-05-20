COVID-19 Business Impact : Augmented Analytics Market Growth 2020-2025 | Industry Trends, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Augmented Analytics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global augmented analytics market reached a value of almost USD 5.1 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2025 to attain USD 25.6 billion in 2025.

The global augmented analytics market is driven by the rising need for the democratization of analytics and high productivity. The augmented analytics through the aid of tools that support advanced technologies like natural language generation and machine learning has propelled the process of digital transformation in organisations. With the rise in the amount as well as the complexity of the data every year, the demand for advanced tools like augmented analytics used to derive valuable insights has also increased.

With the projected robust growth of the market, key players in the industry are expanding and diversifying their portfolio. In October 2019, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) launched Lightning Order Management, which effortlessly connects and automatizes the complete commerce order process. This product will help incorporate commerce, customer service, and fulfilment services, enabling companies to offer an easy and convenient shopping experience for customer satisfaction. In June 2019, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), another key player in the augmented analytics market, launched Oracle Analytics, a new, customer-based technology, which will incorporate data, applications, and analytics, and will look into the needs of analysts, business users, and IT.

Market Analysis by Components:

1. Software

2. Services

The components of augmented analytics are broadly divided into software and services.

Market Analysis by Organization Size:

1. Large Enterprises

2. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

On the basis of organisation size, the market is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type:

1. On-Premises

2. Cloud

The market is segmented on the basis of deployment size into on-premises and cloud.

Market Analysis by Vertical:

1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

2. Telecom and IT

3. Retail and Consumer Goods

4. Healthcare and Life Sciences

5. Manufacturing

6. Government and Defense

7. Energy and Utilities

8. Transportation and Logistics

9. Media and Entertainment

On the basis of vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, government and defense, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, and media and entertainment, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. LATAM

5. Middle East & Africa

The global augmented analytics industry has its markets in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global augmented analytics market is driven by the growing incorporation of artificial intelligence systems and machine learning into analytics systems. The increasing amount of complex business data, coupled with the increasing implementation of analytics tools and advanced business intelligence, is aiding the growth of the market. The market is being propelled by the rise in the need to make the work easier for business users and citizen data scientists. The growing need for accelerated productivity of business processes is providing further impetus for market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global augmented analytics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the components, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and regional markets of augmented analytics.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM)

2.SAP Analytics Cloud

3.Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

4.Oracle Corporation

5.Tableau Software

6.MicroStrategy Incorporated

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

