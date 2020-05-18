COVID-19 Business Impact : Asia Pacific Maltodextrin Market Price 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Asia Pacific Maltodextrin Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the maltodextrin production in the Asia Pacific region stood at 1.65 million metric tons for the period 2017-2018. The regional market will promote the global maltodextrin market growth, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 5% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Maltodextrin is a polysaccharide obtained through the partial hydrolysis of starch and imparts a starchy texture and slightly sweet flavour to food and beverages. The Asia Pacific maltodextrin market is being driven by the rising demand for convenience foods and packaged products and accounted for nearly 20% of the global consumption. China is a major supplier and accounts for more than 30% of the world’s total maltodextrin production. India, too, is a significant market in the region. The thriving food and beverages, and cosmetics industries in these two countries are aiding the market growth.

With the rise in the middle-class population, people are increasingly seeking out luxury and premium products. Skin care and hair care products are the major segments in the cosmetics and personal care sector where maltodextrin is utilised, with usage in hair colours witnessing a robust growth. The rising demand for cosmetics will provide further impetus to the maltodextrin market growth where it extensively serves as a moisturising, conditioning, and binding agent, and as an absorbent. The recent trend and preference of consumers for organic and naturally derived ingredients is also bolstering the maltodextrin industry.

With increasing consumer apprehension towards genetically modified products, maltodextrin manufacturers are actively working on developing and launching non-GMO products. In 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) partnered with Hong Kong-based Vedan International to launch a non-GMO tapioca maltodextrin. Tate and Lyle, another major maltodextrin company, announced that it is expanding the production line capacity for non-GMO ‘MALTOSWEET’ maltodextrin at its facility in Boleraz, Slovakia. This expansion is the result of the rising demand for food-grade maltodextrin, especially for use in infant food and formula in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Health and Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

Maltodextrin is majorly used in sectors like food and beverages, pharmaceutical, health and personal care, and agriculture.

Market Analysis by Regions:

China

India

South East Asia

Country-wise, the Asia Pacific maltodextrin market can be divided into China, India, and South East Asia.

Market Analysis by Feedstock:

Corn & Corn Starch

Cassava & Cassava Starch

Potato & Potato Starch

Wheat & Wheat Starch

Maltodextrin can be derived from corn, cassava, wheat and potato.

Key Findings of the Report:

Maltodextrin is derived primarily from corn starch in China and India, with China comprising nearly a fifth of the global corn production in the period between 2017 and 2018.

Cassava starch is the most common maltodextrin feedstock in Vietnam and Indonesia.

The growing demand for low sugar and low-calorie food is driving the maltodextrin industry in the Asia Pacific.

Its ability to extend the shelf life of products has also resulted in the industry expansion.

The growing cosmetics industry in India, which is expected to attain a value of USD 20 billion in the forecast period, will also provide further stimulus to the market growth.

Key Offering of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research analyses the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) supply and consumption of maltodextrin in the global market, with a focus on the Asia Pacific region.

The regional supply and consumption of maltodextrin have also been provided for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It offers the present (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) global markets for maltodextrin according to its applications.

It presents startegic analysis of the trade data for maltodextrin in the global market along as well as for its feedstock in the Asia Pacific market.

The report provides in-depth insights into the regional price trends of maltodextrin and its feedstocks for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

It gives an overview of the Asia Pacific maltodextrin feedstock market, covering their regional historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) supply and consumption.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Cargill, Incorporated

The Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.,

Shandong Xiwang Group Co., Ltd.

Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited

Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt. Ltd.

Shandong Fuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

