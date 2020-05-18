COVID-19 Business Impact : Asia Pacific Betaines Market Price 2020-2025 | Industry Growth, Analysis & Report by Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled ‘Asia Pacific Betaines Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the Asia Pacific betaines market grew at a CAGR of nearly 5% in the period between 2015 and 2019. The market is projected to continue growing in the forecast period of 2020-2025, reaching a volume of over 420 KMT by 2025.

The Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as one of the leading markets for betaines due to the easy availability of raw materials in the region. Betaines are commonly found in food products like broccoli, sugar beet, shrimp, quinoa, brown rice, spinach, sweet potato, beef, and cereals. The Asia Pacific betaines market is also being driven by the rising consumption of health drinks, and dietary supplements to which betaines are added. Their numerous health benefits range from treating cardiovascular diseases to improving metabolism to increase muscle strength. Thus, betaines are added to products like functional beverages to add to their nutritional value.

Betaines also find extensive application as surfactants in the region, especially in the personal care sector. They are used to manufacture body washes, hand soaps, creams, shampoos, cleansing lotions, and baby products. Their popularity in the sector is due to their various favourable properties like foam booster, high-water retention, and viscosity modifier. The betaines market in this sector is also being aided by a shift among the consumers towards ‘green’ products. Globally, the cosmetics industry is witnessing a rapid growth of natural and organic products. Being biodegradable, betaines are often a part of these eco-friendly cosmetics products. Asia is an emerging market for such sustainable products with greater awareness among the consumers about the environmentally detrimental effects of certain personal care products.

China and India are the two major markets in the Asia Pacific region. In India, betaines are being increasingly being used in animal feed due to the various government schemes focussed on spreading awareness about animal health and the benefits of providing the animal with a nutritional and balanced diet. The government seeks to promote better feed practices among the farmers through such initiatives. This is aiding the growth of the betaines market in India as betaines when added to feed, boost animal health by improving metabolism and preventing osmotic stress during coccidiosis. In China, the prices of betaine saw a significant increase of 20% between 2015-2017 due to the strict environmental policies of the Chinese government, which led to a tight supply of raw materials in the first half of 2017.

Market Analysis by Types:

Natural

Synthetic

Betaines are categorised as natural and synthetic betaines. Their feedstocks are Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) and Monochloroacetic Acid.

Market Application by Grades:

In HPC

In F&B

By grades, they are categorised as HPC and F&B grades.

Market Analysis by Applications:

By Industry Segment

By HPC (as Surfactants)

Industry segments, and home and personal care sectors are the leading application sectors for betaines in the global market.

Market Analysis by Regions:

China

India

South East Asia

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific betaines market can be divided into China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Key Findings of the Report:

Natural betaines are being preferred over synthetic betaines due to greater awareness of the side-effects of synthetic betaines which include heartburn, nausea, and stomach upset.

The Asia Pacific betaines market is aided by the growing population and the rapid urbanization.

Rising demand for dietary supplements and health drinks from health-conscious consumers is driving the betaines market growth in the region.

With major brands introducing products with natural and biodegradable ingredients in their personal care line, betaines are witnessing increased sales.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research gives the global demand for betaines by its types and applications.

The report provides historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) consumption of betaines as well as for betaines as surfactants in the global and Asia

Pacific market.

It examines the trade data of betaines in the global market for 2019, looking into the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries.

It gives a detailed insight into the regional consumption and production of betaines in the Asia Pacific for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The Expert Market Research report analyses the historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) price trends for the regional and feedstock markets in the Asia Pacific betaines market.

Competitive Landscape and Supplier Analysis:

BASF China Co. Ltd.

Kao Chemical Corp Shanghai

Evonik specialty Chemicals Shanghai Co Ltd.

Shanghai Kang Xin Chemical Co., Ltd.

Weifang Sunwin Chemicals

Miwon EOD Co., Ltd.

Chemrez technologies, Inc.

Galaxy surfactants Limited

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

