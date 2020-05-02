Countertop Market Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry 2017 – 2026

The global countertop market is showing an upward trend throughout the world due to various factors such as rising rates of employment, increasing disposable incomes and low interest rates, particularly in the United States, which has encouraged the demand of residential construction. Hence, the global countertop market is growing steadily as residential construction and private spending on home enhancements are exhibiting a growth trend. Countertops are usually installed in new homes and during the renovations of kitchens.

In addition, there is an increase in mortgage refinances and lending from the banks, and hence making more credit available for the refurbishment of existing homes and this adds a further boost to the countertop market. Hence, a stable rise in the countertops sales is due to a rise in the residential construction and increase in the private spending on homes. The market value of countertop market is set to rise due to an increasing preference of higher priced materials rather than the laminates.

Adding to this scenario is the drop in the price of the granite stone. This is particularly true for the countertop market in the United States where there has been an increased flow of granite from low-cost imports. A steady supply of low cost granite since the past decade has made this material popular and widely available in the mass market in the United States. Hence, more and more consumers are preferring granite countertops due to their high level of aesthetics and relatively lower cost.

This XploreMR report on the global countertop market forecasts that the global countertop market will touch a valuation of nearly US$ 142,000 Mn in the year 2026 and exhibit a moderate CAGR during the period of assessment.

APEJ Market Set to Dominate the Global Countertop Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in APEJ is set to dominate the global countertop market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the period of assessment. APEJ countertop market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Granite Material Type Segment to Touch a Value of Nearly US$ 39,500 Mn in 2026

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the granite material type segment is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 39,500 Mn by the end of 2026. This represents a moderate CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2026. The granite material type segment was expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the material type category by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026.

Residential Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% During the Assessment Period

As per the forecast of XploreMR, the residential segment is slated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 40,900 Mn in the year 2026. This represents a CAGR of 4.6% during the period of assessment from 2017 till the year 2026. The residential segment is expected to lose market share by the end of the year 2026. The residential segment was expected to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the end use industries category by the year 2017.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles the companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global countertop market through 2026, which include Caesarstone Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Pokarna Ltd, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cosentino Group, Silestone, AKG Group, Vicostone, Cambria, Aro Granite Industries Ltd. and Asian Granito India Ltd.

