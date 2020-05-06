Costume Jewelry Production Declines, However Covid-19 Pandemic May Bring Back Demand in Long Term

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Costume Jewelry market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Costume Jewelry market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Costume Jewelry market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Costume Jewelry market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Costume Jewelry market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Costume Jewelry market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Costume Jewelry market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies operating in the worldwide costume jewelry market include Buckley Jewelry Limited, Avon Products Inc., H. Stern Com & Ind S.A., Channel S.A., Stuller Inc., Billig Jewelers Inc., The Colibri Group, Cartier SA, Swank Inc., Louis Vuitton North America Inc., Yurman Design Inc., and Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Presence of numerous independent costume jewelry labels worldwide amounts to flux of novel designs and patterns in the overall costume jewelry market. Besides independent flagship stores, independent costume jewelry labels retail via e-commerce to expand outreach. Limited-edition pieces created by independent costume jewelry labels that are mostly affordable is spawning demand from middle-class consumers. Designs and patterns created by independent jewelry labels are mostly inspired by real-life objects related to history, nature. Such design innovations that are appealing to discerning modern consumers are providing competition to established brands in the costume jewelry market.

Costume Jewelry Market – Key Trends

Vast rise in disposable income and excessively increasing spending on fashion accessories that influences looks are some factors fuelling growth of costume jewelry market. Availability of costume jewelry in excessively large number of designs and in different materials to suit individual pockets also accounts for its huge demand.

Large scale manufacture of high quality costume jewelry is a global affair. From sourcing of raw material to design and manufacture to distribution and selling, operations in the costume jewelry industry extends across geographies. Raw material for costume jewelry is mostly sourced from Africa, Australia, and Canada, manufacturing in China and India, and large-scale selling in North America and Europe.

Penetration of cable television among the masses in emerging economies has dramatically influenced dressing up and styling sense of individuals. This, has indirectly spurred sales of costume jewelry. Individuals of all classes, including from weak economic backgrounds tend to spend considerable amount of money on affordable costume jewelry to imitate characters of popular TV soaps.

In India, presence of a large young population with an average age of 29 years is a key factor behind large sales of affordable costume jewelry.

Costume Jewelry Market – Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds large share in the global costume jewelry market mainly because China and India are key manufacturing hubs of costume jewelry. In particular, India is a big center globally for designing and manufacture of jewelry of all types. Individuals in India have been traditionally spending excessively large amount of money on jewelry made of expensive materials such as gold and diamond for weddings and festivals. However, with skyrocketing prices of these valuable metals, individuals are increasingly shifting to costume jewelry that are at par in terms of design and craftsmanship.

Europe being the world’s fashion capital is another key market for costume jewelry. The region being home to some of the world’s top-rated jewelry brands validates its large share in the global costume jewelry market.

