Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Cosmetic Ingredients Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Cosmetic Ingredients market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Cosmetic Ingredients market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Cosmetic Ingredients market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Cosmetic Ingredients market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Cosmetic Ingredients from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Cosmetic Ingredients market

detailed analysis on end user and regions. This section provides detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity, and BPS analysis.

The next section of the report highlights cosmetics ingredients demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the cosmetics ingredients ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global cosmetics ingredients market.

This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the cosmetics ingredients market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by product type, application, and functionality and by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cosmetics ingredients market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the cosmetics ingredients market size, we have also considered revenue generated by the cosmetics ingredients manufacturers. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the cosmetics ingredients market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the cosmetics ingredients market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analyses, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

As previously highlighted, the cosmetics ingredients market is split into a number of segments. All the segments are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global cosmetics ingredients market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of the absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global cosmetics ingredients market.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in cosmetics ingredients product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are cosmetics ingredients manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers, specific to a market segment in the cosmetics ingredients value chain and potential players for the same.

Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the cosmetics ingredients market place. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the cosmetics ingredients space.

Key competitors covered in terms of manufacturers are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Croda International Plc., The Dow Chemical Company, and Eastman Chemical Company. Key end-use companies identified for cosmetics ingredients include L'Oréal International, Unilever, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., COTY Inc. and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type Surfactant Emollient Polymer Oleochemical Botanical Extract Rheology Modifier Preservatives Emulsifier and Stabilizer Others (Vitamins, Minerals, and Protein)



By Application Skin Care Hair Care Make Up Fragrance Oral Care Others (Shaving Products)



By Functionality Cleansing Agents & Foamers Aroma Moisturizing Specialty Others (Colour)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The global Cosmetic Ingredients market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Cosmetic Ingredients market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Cosmetic Ingredients market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Cosmetic Ingredients market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Cosmetic Ingredients market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Cosmetic Ingredients Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Cosmetic Ingredients market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.