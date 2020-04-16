Corporate Wellness Programs Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 – Top Key Players like ComPsych, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, Vitality Group, Interactive Health, Sodexo, FitLinxx

Corporate wellness programs are designed to support employees understand their health risks, pursue healthy behavior at the workplace, and decrease health care expenditure. Corporate wellness programs consist of health risk assessments, fitness, health screening, weight management, smoking cessation, and nutrition. These programs reduce cost of hospitalization, surgeries, and visits to health care specialists. Moreover, corporate wellness programs increase productivity, decrease absenteeism, and improve quality of life of employees. Promotion of health and well-being of employees through prevention of non-communicable diseases, increase in the number of white-collar employees, and rise in awareness regarding health and wellness in organizations are the major factors driving the growth of the corporate wellness market.

ComPsych, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, Vitality Group, Interactive Health, Sodexo, FitLinxx, and others.

Health Risk Assessment

Smoking Cessation

Nutrition and Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Small-Scale Organizations

Medium-Scale Organizations

Large-Scale Organizations

To study and analyze the global Corporate Wellness Programs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Corporate Wellness Programs market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Corporate Wellness Programs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corporate Wellness Programs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Corporate Wellness Programs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Chapter 1 Corporate Wellness Programs Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Corporate Wellness Programs Market Forecast

