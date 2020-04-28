Corporate Assessment Services Market Share, Trends, Forecast to 2027

The Corporate assessment services market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2.71 Bn in 2018 to US$ 4.69 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.5% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Corporate assessment services assist the organizations in identifying, hiring, and developing the best-fit talent for a given profile. With the growing focus towards hiring the perfect fit for a job role and efficiency in managing the recruitment process, companies are shifting towards corporate assessment services. The traditional assessment process is time-consuming and involves high costs, and the corporate assessment tools assist the organizations in efficiently managing the recruitment process and reading the time and cost associated with it. In the current competitive environment, companies are using corporate assessment tools to effectively engage and recruit and retain experienced professionals to achieve a competitive advantage over other companies.

Global Corporate Assessment Services Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Major Players In Corporate Assessment Services Market:

AON Plc Arctic Shores Limited Aspiring Minds Birkman International, Inc. Development Dimensions International, Inc. HireVue IBM Corporation Korn Ferry Mettl Online Assessment SHL

