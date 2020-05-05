Coronavirus threat to global Wi-Fi Analytics Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2025

The global economic downtick has become worrisome for most companies in the Wi-Fi Analytics market. Hence, companies are vying opportunities to gain competitive edge over other market players to capitalize on value-grab opportunities. Gain full access on our recently published report on the Wi-Fi Analytics market that highlights how companies are adopting alternative business strategies to stay afloat during debilitating times.

Assessment of the Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) recently published a report which provides a deep understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Wi-Fi Analytics market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Wi-Fi Analytics market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players in the Wi-Fi Analytics market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at MRRSE, track the major developments within the Wi-Fi Analytics sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Wi-Fi Analytics market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes competition landscape which comprises competition matrix, market positioning of major players in the Wi-Fi analytics market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are attributed to a company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players of the Wi-Fi analytics market.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Wi-Fi Analytics market include GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

Market Segmentation

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud/SaaS Model

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by End-user

Retail

Automotive

Hotels/Restaurants/ Motels

Stadium

Airports

Enterprises

Hospitals

Government

Others

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Application

Marketing and Advertising

Network Management

Access Control and Security Management

Wi-Fi Analytics Market Analysis, by Country/Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



