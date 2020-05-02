Coronavirus threat to global Organic Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast Up to 2026

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Organic Milk Powder market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Organic Milk Powder market.

The report on the global Organic Milk Powder market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Organic Milk Powder market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Organic Milk Powder market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Organic Milk Powder market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Organic Milk Powder market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Organic Milk Powder market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Organic Milk Powder Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Organic Milk Powder market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Organic Milk Powder market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Growing demand for organic milk products is been witnessed more as compared to conventional milk products. The various beneficial attributes of organic products including freshness, quality, health and nutrition are contributing to the significant increase in sales of organic milk products. According to the USDA, the sales of organic milk products in 2016 were recorded to be 5.3% times higher as compared to 2015. Moreover, significant increase in imports of organic milk powder is being witnessed owing to the consolidation of the organic dairy industry. These trends are driving the organic milk powder market in the North America region.

Increase in the number of certified organic dairy cows in the North America region

The organic dairy products industry is just two decades old in the U.S., despite having shown a significant increase in the count of certified organic dairy cows. According to the USDA, when organic dairy production started two decades ago in the U.S, there were only 6,000 certified organic dairy cows across the nation. However, there has been significant rise in this count. Yet another survey by USDA between 2002 and 2011 represented an increase of 255,000 organic milk cows in 2011 as compared to that of 67,000 organic milk cows in 2002. This count accounts for 3% of the total dairy cows. According to USDA, in 2012, 5% of the total U.S. dairy farms comprised organic dairy cows.

Lack of harmonisation between supply and demand scenarios hampering market growth in North America

Consumers in the U.S. have an increased interest in organic products. According to the Organic Trade Association, the U.S. organic dairy sector is estimated to account for US$ 6 Bn in sales in 2017, thereby reflecting increasing consumer interest for organic dairy products. However, the major constraint faced by the sector is the inability to suffice consumer demand through the available supply. Factors such as stringent regulatory norms prevailing in the U.S., growing consumer demand, and a transition period of three years for conventional dairy farms to get converted into organic dairy farms, are major challenges faced by diary producers, thereby hampering the growth of organic milk products.

Global Organic Milk Powder Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

The Whole Milk segment by type is expected to register relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. The Whole Milk segment is estimated to account for a relatively high value share of 53.6% by 2017 end and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of value over the forecast period. The Skimmed Milk segment is estimated to account for a value share of 26.2% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7% in terms of value over the forecast period. Organic dairy processors are required to graze their cattle on organic pastures. However, not all comply with the prescribed standards. Hence, organic stakeholders such as the organic dairy associations have urged the USDA to enforce a policy for the use of pasture. In 2010, the USDA published a new policy to ensure the grazing of organic pasture by cows. These laws prescribed that the animals should graze during the grazing season and at least 30% of dry matter intake should be done while grazing pastures, and processors must have a pasture management plan so as to meet the feed requirements.

