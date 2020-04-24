Coronavirus threat to global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market 2020 Industry Share, Size, Consumption, Growth, Top Manufacturers, Type and Forecast to 2029

The global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Increasing demand for high precision and continuous feedback sensors in the field of bioprocessing is driving the global market for measurement technology in downstream processing

Process control in bioprocessing applications requires a high level of precision and the designing of sensors has evolved continuously in the last few years to maintain pace with the rapidly altering industry demands. Newer and more innovative sensor technologies integrated with smart bioprocess control equipment have the capability to facilitate continuous feedback and process control to measure parameters such as pH, DO, temperature etc., thereby enhancing process development leading to better scale-up of operations. Implementation of advanced sensor technology is critical to optimise the various processing parameters. This is an important driver boosting revenue growth of the global measurement technology in downstream processing market.

Enhanced opportunities for product differentiation in the global market

New and advanced technologies such as wireless sensors (VisiPro DO sensor) and contactless optical DO sensors have been introduced recently to augment the sensing and automation of process control in life sciences and downstream processing. This has created lucrative opportunities for current market players in terms of product differentiation with improved functionality as well as expansion of existing business models. Also, given the rapid proliferation of wireless technology, the demand for wireless sensors (including sensors with integrated micro-transmitters) capable of connecting with the central control system using Bluetooth or other advanced wireless technologies is witnessing a rapid surge in the global market. Another opportunity for manufacturers lies in the development and integration of standard sensor ports and housings that can facilitate seamless integration of single use sensors in downstream processing.

COVID-19 Impact on Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Measurement Technology in Downstream Processing market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

