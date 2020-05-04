Coronavirus threat to global Intelligent Traffic Management System Market with Current Trends Analysis 2017 to 2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Intelligent Traffic Management System market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=319

Essential Findings of the Report

Factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market over the forecast period

Competition analysis that provides intricate details related to the business prospects of leading market players

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Y-o-Y growth of each market segment

Pricing strategies of various market players in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Intelligent Traffic Management System Market Segmentation

By Region

The regional assessment section provides a thorough understanding of the market scenario, growth opportunities, current trends, regulatory framework, restraints and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on reach regional market. Regions covered in the report:

By Application

The application analysis offers critical insights related to the consumption volume of the Intelligent Traffic Management System for different applications. Applications of the Intelligent Traffic Management System include:

By Product Type

The product adoption patterns of various products segmented in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market are analyzed in detail in the well-researched market study. The different products include:

Competitive Landscape

In March 2019, Iteris, Inc. was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) of San Francisco to improve efficiency and upgrade the intelligent traffic systems across five major cities in the area. In January 2019, the company and Cisco entered into a strategic partnership to promote the latter’s Connected Roadway solution through multiple initiatives between the two firms.

In February 2019, Wi-LAN Inc., a company of Quaterhill Inc., along with its several subsidiaries such as Cetus Technologies Inc. signed a comprehensive semiconductor license agreement with SK hynix Inc. The new patents cover NAND flash memory, dynamic RAM, and other related semiconductor technologies.

In January 2019, Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. along with TSTS , a group company and Kyosan India, achieved the commissioning of its Electronic Interlocking (EI) Systems (model: K5BMC) through 100th station in Indian Railways.

Other leading players operating in the intelligent traffic management systems market include Q-Free ASA, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing E-Hualu Information Technology Co., Ltd., Econolite Control Products, Inc., and Baumer Holding AG.

Note: The Fact.MR study offers compelling insights into the competitive landscape of the intelligent traffic management systems market, get a sample of the report.

Additional Insights

Incorporation of Cutting-edge Technologies in Transport Networks to Underpin Future of the Market

Several countries are focusing on efficient monitoring of traffic movements with the implementation of advanced technologies that provide quick reactive measures and reduce the effects of unavoidable disaster. This is one the latest trends prevailing in the intelligent traffic management systems market.

Emergence of connected vehicles which require seamless communication platforms may influence the adoption of intelligent traffic management systems for proper functioning and subsequently guide the future expansion of the market.

Integrated Urban Traffic Control Systems Account for Largest Revenue Share

By product, integrated urban traffic control systems are likely to gain greater traction, expanding at a robust CAGR of 15.4% over the forecast period. Holding 16.9% value share, the segment contributes highest revenue to the intelligent traffic management systems market, and the trend is expected to continue during 2017-2026.

Research Methodology

The recent report published by Fact.MR on intelligent traffic management systems market is a result of a thorough and exhaustive research methodology. The actionable and detailed insights into global intelligent traffic management systems market are obtained through a two-step research process involving primary as well as secondary resources. The secondary research was conducted by particularly studying trade journals, paid resources, and other associated publications relevant to intelligent traffic management systems market. The primary research, on the other hand, involved interviewing industry experts. Along with a historical analysis, results from these processes were triangulated to determine the accurate and complete forecast of global intelligent traffic management systems market for the period between 2017 and 2026.

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=319

Important questions pertaining to the Intelligent Traffic Management System market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by some prominent market players in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market? What are the prospects of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market in region 1? What is the scope for innovation in the Intelligent Traffic Management System market? How will COVID-19 impact the growth of the market? How have government policies impacted the dynamics of the Intelligent Traffic Management System market in various regions? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

Why Purchase from Fact.MR?

Data gathered by interviewing product development managers, CEO’s, marketing executives, and other individuals affiliated to the Intelligent Traffic Management System market

Round the clock customer service to address client queries

Systematic, efficient, and result-oriented approach towards curating market reports

We offer business intelligence reports for a range of industrial verticals

Tailor-made reports with COVID-19 analysis available

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=319