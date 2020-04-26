Coronavirus threat to global Industrial Gloves Market Forecast and Growth 2027

The global Industrial Gloves market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Gloves market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Industrial Gloves market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Gloves market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Gloves market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Some of the major players in the global industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Semperit A.G., Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd., Dipped Products Plc., Uvex Group etc.

The industrial gloves market is segmented below:

Industrial Gloves Market

By Product Type

Reusable Gloves

Disposable Gloves

By Material Type

Natural Rubber Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Vinyl Gloves

Neoprene Gloves

Polyethylene Gloves

Others (PVC, Leather Gloves etc.)

By End-use Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Food

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Others (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc.)

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Gloves market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Gloves Market

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Gloves market is included in the present report.

What insights readers can gather from the Industrial Gloves market report?

A critical study of the Industrial Gloves market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Industrial Gloves market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Industrial Gloves landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Industrial Gloves market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Industrial Gloves market share and why? What strategies are the Industrial Gloves market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Industrial Gloves market? What factors are negatively affecting the Industrial Gloves market growth? What will be the value of the global Industrial Gloves market by the end of 2029?

