Coronavirus threat to global Industrial Gloves Market Forecast and Growth 2027

The global Industrial Gloves market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Industrial Gloves market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Industrial Gloves market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Industrial Gloves market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Industrial Gloves market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Some of the major players in the global industrial gloves market are 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety Products, Ansell Ltd., Lakeland Industries, Semperit A.G., Showa Group, Hartalega Sdn. Bhd., Dipped Products Plc., Uvex Group etc.
The industrial gloves market is segmented below:
Industrial Gloves Market
By Product Type
- Reusable Gloves
- Disposable Gloves
By Material Type
- Natural Rubber Gloves
- Nitrile Gloves
- Vinyl Gloves
- Neoprene Gloves
- Polyethylene Gloves
- Others (PVC, Leather Gloves etc.)
By End-use Industry
- Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive & Transportation
- Food
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Chemicals
- Others (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication etc.)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Industrial Gloves market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Industrial Gloves market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Gloves Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Gloves market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Industrial Gloves market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
